YouTube introduces student plan for its premium services starting at Rs 59

For college students, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium will be available at Rs 59 and Rs 79.

Tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 17:10:12 IST

After the launch of apps like Spotify India and YouTube Music in the past few months, the competition for music streaming apps is heating up in the country. Bringing new offers for college students now YouTube, has introduced a student plan for its YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium services in India today. The newly launched student plan makes the premium services much affordable to student subscribers.

All the college students can now get access to YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium at discounted rates of Rs 59 and Rs 79 respectively. Students can enjoy and download ad-free music and videos on both platforms.

(Also read: YouTube to now show rounded off public subscriber counts starting this August)

YouTube introduces student plan for its premium services starting at Rs 59

All the students who want to avail the 'Student Plan' should be full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India.

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium pricing in India

  • YouTube Music Premium membership is Rs 99 per month per user. The iOS app charges Rs 129 per month per user.
  • YouTube Music Premium Family membership (up to 6 family members) is Rs 149 per month. The iOS app shows Rs 199 per month.
  • YouTube Premium is available for Rs 129 per month per user. It's Rs 169 per month on iOS.
  • YouTube Premium Family plan (up to 6 members) is Rs 189 per month. The iOS plan is Rs 249 per month.

