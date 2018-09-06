The Dark Mode in YouTube has long been talked about. In May this year, YouTube rolled out the feature for iPhone and iPad users, however, left the Android app out, despite promising a global rollout of the feature back then.

Now, finally, a lot of Android users across the world have started to see the Dark Mode feature on the Twitter app.

Reportedly, many Android users have been receiving a “Try the new Dark Theme” notification on YouTube. pictured above. For the ones who haven’t received any such notification, clearing cache and data a few times may help.

Since the feature is bank-end enabled and roll out over the air for all users, you don’t really need to update your app or download an APK for it.

For the uninitiated, Dark Mode for YouTube, is basically inverted colours on the app, which sets the entire interface against a dark background, with the text in white. With a lot of app adopting this mode, like Twitter, the feature is not only cool, but it is also very easy on the eyes, and reduces strain while watching videos in the dark. Hence the name, dark mode. (Also, because it turns the app dark.)