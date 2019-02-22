Friday, February 22, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube terminates more than 400 channels over child exploitation controversy

This comes as a response to the concerns that have been raised by creators, users and advertisers.

tech2 News Staff Feb 22, 2019 14:10:32 IST

YouTube has come under fire for allowing videos which exploit young children to thrive on the platform and also for the enormous number of predatory comments that are floating on these videos.

The video-streaming website has been taking steps to take down such accounts and content. Over the years, YouTube has pulled down paedophilic content in response to the concerns raised by creators, users and advertisers on the platform.

YouTube logo illustration.

Representational image.

The company has now terminated more than 400 channels and has disabled comments on tens of millions of videos.

Commentator Philip DeFranco had published a video yesterday evening shedding light on the YouTube controversy to which the YouTube's creator outreach team responded by detailing the actions taken by the platform.

YouTube stated that "all of us at YouTube are working incredibly hard to root out horrible behaviour on our platform...There is more to be done and we are continuing to grow our team in order to keep people safe." The company has also been taking up such nasty comments and accounts to law enforcement, which it has to do in compliance with the US federal law.

DeFranco in his video noted that this may not be YouTube problem so much as it is the problem of the current online domain.

DeFranco says in his video, "Which, again, is why it’s important that instead of saying, ‘YouTube allows this and they’re happy about it’ — because once again that is an insane argument — the best thing we can do is report disgusting monsters as we would anywhere else on the internet.”

Earlier this week, Matt Watson, a YouTuber, posted a 20-minute clip on the platform, which details how comments on the video streaming website are being used to identify "soft-core paedophilia rings on YouTube". The same was also confirmed by a lot of Reddit users.

This video too gained widespread attention.

Since the videos came out companies such as AT&T, Epic Games, Nestle and Disney have pulled down ads from YouTube and other companies like Grammarly and Peloton have asked YouTube to investigate further as per The Verge.

YouTube has been fighting this issue since years now and it has also put down some community guidelines to specifically address the exploitation of children in videos in 2017. Also, it has given advertisers more authority over the placement of ads.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

also see

YouTube

AT&T pulls ads from YouTube over row involving content showing child exploitation

Feb 22, 2019

YouTube

YouTube is serving ads on and recommending videos featuring paedophilia: Report

Feb 21, 2019

YouTube

14 years of YouTube: A look at the video streaming platform's positive contributions

Feb 15, 2019

PewDiePie vs T-Series

As YouTube turns 14 its T-Series vs PewDiePie battle only turns more dramatic

Feb 15, 2019

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: SC to hear plea on 'attacks' on Kashmiri students, CoA to decide on Pak boycott at World Cup, day's top stories

Feb 22, 2019

Apex Legends

Apex Legends hit 25 million players in just one week, dominates battle royale game Fortnite

Feb 12, 2019

science

Cloning Concerns

Cloning Conundrums: Dr Duplicate & Dr Ditto answer concerns, FAQs on cloning today

Feb 22, 2019

Asteroid Sampling

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on distant asteroid to grab sample

Feb 22, 2019

Dolly the Sheep

22 years since Dolly the first cloned sheep, here's how her legacy has come along

Feb 22, 2019

JAXA's Hayabusa-2 hours away from its first landing attempt to mine asteroid Ryugu

Feb 21, 2019