YouTube, on 30 June took to Twitter to apologise to creators from the LGBTQ community for facing problems with its monetisation and ad policies in the past months.

The apology came on the last day of the Pride Month in the form of a Twitter thread, and they said that they were sorry and wanted to do better.

YouTube said that they have "let the LGBTQ community down–inappropriate ads and concerns about how we’re enforcing our monetisation policy," and that when they "hear concerns about how we’re implementing our monetisation policy," they "take them seriously and make improvements if needed."

But we’ve also had issues where we let the LGBTQ community down–inappropriate ads and concerns about how we’re enforcing our monetization policy. We're sorry and we want to do better. 2/4 — YouTube (@YouTube) June 30, 2018

It's critical to us that the LGBTQ community feels safe, welcome, equal, and supported on YouTube. Your work is incredibly powerful and we are committed to working with you to get this right.4/4 — YouTube (@YouTube) June 30, 2018

Creators like Rowan Ellis, Tyler Oakley and Steview Bowbi in the past have complained and spoken up about their content being hidden and demonetised or age-gated because words like trans and transgender are in their titles.

YouTube had told The Verge that language doesn't trigger demonetisation, but machine learning reads and figures out what videos violate policies and sometimes their "systems get it wrong."

YouTube may have acknowledged that it has made mistakes and wants to do better, we don't exactly know what measures it has taken, because the tweet doesn't specify any. They will have to do more than just statements.

Recently, YouTube offered creators memberships and merchandise sales as ad alternatives. Some video makers saw earnings fall last year when YouTube placated advertisers by restricting where commercials appear. New tools such as memberships and expanded merchandise sales should give video producers more control over their businesses.