Your actual life may be priceless, but your digital life is only worth $1,215

Netflix and Uber IDs can be had for as little as $10.73 and $11.22 respectively.

tech2 News Staff Feb 20, 2019 23:19:17 IST

If you really think hard about it, how much is your life actually worth?

That’s something that requires a more philosophical answer, but when it comes to your digital life, someone’s already put a price on it.

According to a report by Top10VPN, a website that routinely compares VPN services, the going rate for a complete digital identity on the dark web averages out at about $1,215.

While the massive Facebook and Adobe data breaches in the past few years delivered quite a windfall to hackers, the rise of online gaming and streaming services has opened vast new avenues for hackers to explore. These include logins for games like Fortnite and PUBG as well as streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Your digital life now has a price tag. Image: Reuters

Your digital life now has a price tag. Image: Reuters

The site's team collected data from various dark web marketplaces such as Dream, Point and Wall Street Market and compiled a list indicating the average selling price for login credentials on a particular service.

According to the list, bank accounts credentials are, understandably, the most expensive at around $450 per account. Debit card details can be had for $250, Amazon credentials for $30 and so on. Netflix and Uber IDs can be had for as little as $10.73 and $11.22 respectively. Twitter accounts are clearly less valuable than Facebook accounts, with the credentials for the latter being sold for $9.12 vs $2.02 for Twitter.

Interestingly, credentials to Domino’s Pizza accounts are more valuable ($5.20) than those for Pizza Hut ($2.60). Apple IDs ($11.36) and Fortnite credentials ($11.33) are surprisingly valuable, beating out Netflix ($10.73) and gaming services Steam ($4.91) and Origin ($4.91).

We do wonder how much our Aadhaar data is worth, though, given that TRAI chairman RS Sharma doesn’t think it has much value.

