You will be able to share you Snapchat Stories on Tinder by end of 2019

Tinder will only be used to view these Stories, you will still have to post it via Snapchat.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 17:16:57 IST

If you are a seasoned Tinder user, you would remember a feature called Moments that it had, that was discontinued back in 2015. However, four years later, Tinder wants to give you the ephemeral content experience back.

No, Tinder is not launching Moments again, but, by end of 2019, it will allow Snapchat users to crosspost their Stories on the platform.

Announced at the Partner Summit in Los Angeles, Snap said, that by end of the year, Snapchat users will have the option to share their Snapchat Stories on their Tinder profiles. Snapchat users will be able to send Snaps to a new "My Tinder Story" option right inside the app.

Image: Reuters

Notably, Tinder will only be used to view these Stories, you will still have to post it via Snapchat.

Snap is also integrating cross-post from Snapchat to House Party and Adventure Aide, both of which are popular US social apps. Snap says that you can expect more third-party apps to join in the future.

This integration is part of Snap's new Snap Kit, which basically allows third-party apps to use Snapchat's augmented reality camera.

Also, as part of the Snap Kit, Snapchat also announced that starting today Fitbit smartwatch owners can have their Bitmoji avatar on their watch face, marking the first time the company's digital avatars have come to wearable devices.

