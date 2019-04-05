Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snapchat Landmarkers will let you animate Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, more

Snapchat says that these lenses were designed by its users and can be edited in Lens Studio 2.0

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 12:13:30 IST

Snapchat is taking its augmented reality game to the next level!

At its Partner Summit in Los Angeles, Snapchat announced what it calls 'Landmarkers', which is essentially a set of lenses aimed at bringing new life to some of the world’s most famous locations. For instance: the Eiffel Tower!

Snapchat reveals that these lenses were designed by its users. They essentially allow users to transform a famous landmark into an animated character.

The Verge reports that one of these "characters" makes the Eiffel Tower throw up rainbows. Another of these lenses makes confetti pop up from the top of the Capitol building, and popcorn spring off the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Snapchat Landmarkers will let you animate Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, more

Snapchat Landmarker lens at the Capitol.

Snapchat is rolling out Landmarks into the app starting today.

Snapchat Landmarker lens.

Snapchat Landmarker lens.

Additionally, Engadget reports that over 400,000 Lenses have now been created with Lens Studio, and they have been played over 15 billion times by Snapchat users.

If you are a Lens creator, you can submit your own take on Landmarks using Lens Studio 2.0. However, to prevent abuse of the platform, Snapchat says that Snap employees will hand-pick the lenses that go live in the app.

To add to the rollout of Landmarkers, Snapchat has also added the ability to add GIPHY to help users find contextual GIFs, and a feature called Photomath, which lets users take pictures of complex math problems, and shows them the solution in results.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics


also see

BitTorrent Live

BitTorrent Live is back but this time it's a Snapchat-like social media app

Mar 28, 2019
BitTorrent Live is back but this time it's a Snapchat-like social media app
Huawei announces smart eyewear with contactless charging, built-in assistant

Huawei

Huawei announces smart eyewear with contactless charging, built-in assistant

Mar 27, 2019

science

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019