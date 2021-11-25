Thursday, November 25, 2021Back to
You can now create your own stickers on WhatsApp: Here’s how to use it on the Web version of the app

The custom sticker creation feature is rolling out for WhatsApp Web currently, and will be shipped to the WhatsApp Desktop app in the coming weeks.


News18 NetworkNov 25, 2021 09:32:37 IST

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has brought in a new feature that allows users to create their own custom stickers within WhatsApp Web. The feature is rolling out for WhatsApp Web currently, and will be shipped to the WhatsApp Desktop app in the coming weeks, the company said. The feature was launched by the Meta-owned instant messaging platform on Wednesday, 24 November. With the new feature, users don’t have to download third-party stickers for WhatsApp and can create stickers using a few simple steps.

The sticker maker offers various customisation options. Image: WhatsApp

The sticker maker offers various customisation options. Image: WhatsApp

Users can create stickers from the same window they use to send stickers to their contacts. “Sticker Maker is available now on WhatsApp for Web and rolling out in the coming week on Desktop. To use Sticker Maker, download the latest version of WhatsApp for Web or Desktop, from a chat window select the attachments icon (paperclip), then the Sticker icon, and from there you can upload a photo and make your own magic," the company said in a press release.

To create their own stickers, users need to follow the given steps:

1. Open WhatsApp, then open any chat
2. Click attach (paperclip icon)
3. Select Stickers
4. Upload a photo and make your own sticker with a variety of options for text and effects
5. Click the send button when done

WhatsApp has given tools like the ability to doodle, add text, crop, and add emojis to the custom stickers that users will create. It is not known when these features will be rolled out for mobile app users.

