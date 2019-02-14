Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Redmi Note 7 India launch date finally revealed, to debut on 28 February

Redmi Note 7 India launch date finally revealed, registrations open for Mi fans starting today

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 13:23:19 IST

After all the teasers, leaks and rumours, Redmi Note 7’s official India launch date has finally been revealed by Xiaomi. The company taking to its official Twitter India handle announced that the new Redmi Note 7 will be introduced on 28 February. The confirmation comes just hours after a Xiaomi executive on Twitter said that the handset would not launch in March.

Redmi Note 7 with 48 Mp camera confirmed to launch in India on 28 February. Image: Xiaomi India Twitter

"We promised a game changer & here it is! The #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ phone #RedmiNote7 will launch on 28th Feb, 2019!" Xiaomi India's head Manu Jain said in his tweet.

The Redmi Note 7 launch will take place in New Delhi and Xiaomi said that it will open registrations for Mi fans to buy tickets for the event. The registration that kicks off today will continue till 16 February.

Notably, Redmi’s ‘Little King Kong’ was introduced globally at an event in China on 10 January. While Xiaomi has taken almost a month to bring the latest iteration of Redmi series in India, it remains to be seen in which price point the Redmi Note 7 will be placed in the Indian market.

The phone arguably offers some of the best features for its price including a 48 MP primary camera, glass-encased body and a tall 6.3-inch display. Redmi Note 7 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,000) for the 3 GB RAM. The budget-friendly smartphone sports dual camera array at the back comprising of a 48 MP + 5 MP setup. It has a 13 MP front-facing AI enabled camera for shooting selfies.

The display on the phone has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 450 nits of brightness. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. Redmi Note 7 packs a big 4,000 mAh battery and support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology.

