Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 to phase out in India and replaced by the Note 7S

The Note 7 will get phased out and soon Xiaomi will only sell the Note 7S as a cheaper alternative.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 15:40:45 IST

Xiaomi announced a new entry into the Redmi lineup on 20 May which was the Redmi Note 7S which started at a price of Rs 10,999. The main feature of the device is that it offers the 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor that was also seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review). However, this leaves a bit of a quandary for the Redmi Note 7 which happens to be selling at Rs 9,999 but doesn't have the 48 MP camera. Xiaomi is now fixing this situation.

Xiaomis Redmi Note 7 to phase out in India and replaced by the Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S aims to plug the gap between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro

In a tweet, the company has informed that the Redmi Note 7 will be discontinued and its place will be taken by the Redmi Note 7S. The Note 7 will get phased out and soon Xiaomi will only sell the Note 7S as a cheaper alternative to more powerful Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Head of Marketing for Xiaomi India, Anuj Sharma hinted in a tweet that the Redmi Note 7 sold out faster than expected which would make the Note 7S launch ideal this around.

The Redmi Note 7S be available in two storage variants—3 GB+32 GB and 4 GB+64 GB variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back.

The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2 GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.

