tech2 News Staff

Redmi 7A (Review) is the affordable smartphone of Xiaomi which was launched earlier this month in India at a starting price of Rs 5,999. Now this smartphone is going on a sale today on Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale will commence today at 12.00 pm.

Redmi 7A pricing and offers

Redmi 7A comes in two storage variants—2 GB RAM and 16 GB priced at Rs 5,999 and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 6,199. The smartphone is available in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Glue, and Matte Black.

Now talking about the offers, Xiaomi is giving a discount of Rs 200 on both the variants so you can get Redmi 7A at a starting price of Rs 5,799. The offer is limited to the purchases made this month only. On Mi.com, you can get an exchange discount along with 125 GB additional 4G data and Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio and Mi Protect starting at Rs 399.

On Flipkart, users can get an additional five percent discount if the purchase is made via Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The exchange offers are also available for buyers on the website.

Redmi 7A specifications and features

Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations.

They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port. On the rear, it has a 12 MP IMX 486 camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. At the launch, Xiaomi also announced that the phone's rear camera will soon get an AI scene detection in the upcoming updates.

The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock. The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. Redmi 7A is also the first in the A-series to be splash proof. The phone also features wireless FM Radio.

