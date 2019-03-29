tech2 News Staff

When Xiaomi sub-brand Poco announced its Poco F1 (Review) smartphone last year, the tag line read "The Master of Speed". It couldn't have been a more clear challenge to OnePlus and its smartphone at the time, OnePlus 6 (Review) which came with the line "The Speed You Need".

Now sales figures have come out for Q4 2018 and we have a winner.

The IDC report states that the Poco F1 has beaten the OnePlus 6 in terms of online sales in the last quarter of 2018. Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi Global, taunted OnePlus with a tweet that said "The Champion of Speed doesn’t settle for 2nd place", which is a jab on OnePlus' tagline of 'Never Settle'.

Now it's settled! As per @IDC, #POCOF1 is India's #1 Smartphone in online smartphone market of ₹15k & above. The Champion of Speed doesn't settle for 2nd place. Nor should you! RT my tweet + Tweet with #POCOF1, tell me why you love this beast (tag me). 1 fan to win a POCO F1! pic.twitter.com/fDjDM8hfpk — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 27, 2019

In terms of sales of smartphones sold in and above Rs 15,000 price point, 22.4 percent of the smartphones were Poco F1 while 17.9 percent were OnePlus 6. However, here we must also note that the OnePlus 6 sales had more or less stopped in December after the company announced the OnePlus 6T smartphone by then.

(Also Read: The Xiaomi smartphone buying guide: From Poco F1 to Mi A2)

Even so, tech2 along with many in the tech industry concur that the Poco F1 is currently an immense value for money proposition, which is something that OnePlus had been known for since the past couple of years.

Recently, Poco introduced the Game Turbo mode in the phone via a software update and announced a price reduction of Rs 2,000 on the 6 GB RAM, 128 storage variant of the F1, bringing its price down to Rs 20,999.

