Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's Poco F1 outsold OnePlus 6 in Q4 2018 in the above-Rs 15k segment

Above Rs 15,000, 22.4 percent of the smartphones sold were Poco F1 while 17.9 percent were OnePlus 6.

tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2019 11:11:25 IST

When Xiaomi sub-brand Poco announced its Poco F1 (Review) smartphone last year, the tag line read "The Master of Speed". It couldn't have been a more clear challenge to OnePlus and its smartphone at the time, OnePlus 6 (Review) which came with the line "The Speed You Need".

Now sales figures have come out for Q4 2018 and we have a winner.

Xiaomis Poco F1 outsold OnePlus 6 in Q4 2018 in the above-Rs 15k segment

The POCO F. Tech2

The IDC report states that the Poco F1 has beaten the OnePlus 6 in terms of online sales in the last quarter of 2018. Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi Global, taunted OnePlus with a tweet that said "The Champion of Speed doesn’t settle for 2nd place", which is a jab on OnePlus' tagline of 'Never Settle'.

In terms of sales of smartphones sold in and above Rs 15,000 price point, 22.4 percent of the smartphones were Poco F1 while 17.9 percent were OnePlus 6. However, here we must also note that the OnePlus 6 sales had more or less stopped in December after the company announced the OnePlus 6T smartphone by then.

(Also Read: The Xiaomi smartphone buying guide: From Poco F1 to Mi A2)

Even so, tech2 along with many in the tech industry concur that the Poco F1 is currently an immense value for money proposition, which is something that OnePlus had been known for since the past couple of years.

Recently, Poco introduced the Game Turbo mode in the phone via a software update and announced a price reduction of Rs 2,000 on the 6 GB RAM, 128 storage variant of the F1, bringing its price down to Rs 20,999.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7


also see

Poco F1

Xiaomi brings Game Turbo mode to POCO F1 and slashes price of 6 GB / 128 GB model

Mar 25, 2019
Xiaomi brings Game Turbo mode to POCO F1 and slashes price of 6 GB / 128 GB model
Xiaomi Poco F2 and Poco F1 Lite listing on Geekbench turns out to be fake

Poco F2

Xiaomi Poco F2 and Poco F1 Lite listing on Geekbench turns out to be fake

Mar 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A50 review: Amazing display and triple-cameras at a compelling price

Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 review: Amazing display and triple-cameras at a compelling price

Mar 20, 2019
The Xiaomi smartphone buying guide: From Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Mi A2

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi smartphone buying guide: From Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Mi A2

Mar 26, 2019
Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Oppo K1

Poco F1

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Oppo K1

Mar 15, 2019
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale begins: Great deals on iPhone XR, Poco F1 and more

Flipkart

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale begins: Great deals on iPhone XR, Poco F1 and more

Mar 25, 2019

science

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019
Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019