tech2 News Staff

The latest update to Xiaomi sub-brand POCO’s one and only phone in India sees the introduction of a Game Turbo mode in MIUI. The company also announced a price reduction of Rs 2,000 on the 6 GB RAM, 128 storage variant of the F1, bringing its price down to Rs 20,999.

The discount on the POCO F1 (review) is temporary and will run till 28 March, though the phone is a steal even without a discount.

The Game Turbo mode is essentially a set of software tweaks that optimise resource allocation to gaming apps like PUBG Mobile. Additionally, the update includes support for features like screen recording during gameplay, a picture-in-picture mode for apps like WhatsApp, and the option of switching Wi-Fi networks and SIM cards while in a game.

According to FoneArena, the feature is limited to the MIUI Global Beta ROM at the moment, but it will be released to all users in the near future.

In terms of specs, the model on discount is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The display is a 6.18-inch FHD LCD unit and doesn't have a notch. Cameras include a 12 MP f/1.9 + 5 MP f/2.0 combo on the rear and a single 20 MP f/2.0 camera on the front. Power is delivered via a 4,000 mAh battery that's QuickCharge 3.0 compliant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.