Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's Mi, Mint browsers reportedly have a security flaw letting hackers spoof URLs

The flaw affects only international Xiaomi variants including India while China variants are safe.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 21:05:54 IST

Xiaomi fans beware! A new vulnerability found in the Xiaomi's default pre-installed Mi Browser app and Mint Browser allows malicious websites to take control of the URLs displayed in the address bar. The security threat affects only international variants which include the variants in India while China variants are safe.

Xiaomis Mi, Mint browsers reportedly have a security flaw letting hackers spoof URLs

Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference. Image: Reuters

Security researcher Arif Khan, first discovered this bug and notified Xiaomi about it, but the company as of writing this report has not taken any counter measures.

As per a report by thehackernews, the CVE-2019-10875 vulnerability appears to be spoofing issue that exists because of flaw in the browser UI.

Spoofing the address bar tricks the user into believing that they are entering a secure website when in reality they could be entering a website which could potentially be malicious in nature.

The report states that Khan was provided a bug bounty (about $99 for each browser) for bringing the flaw to Xiaomi's notice but as mentioned earlier Xiaomi has not fixed the issue.

The fact that China variants are not affected by this vulnerability but global variants are, is a troublesome matter. We have reached out to Xiaomi for a comment on the matter and will update the copy accordingly.

Users are now more than ever advised to use Chrome or Firefox as browsers on their devices.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report
Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

Apr 01, 2019
Xiaomi gives us another look at its dual-hinged foldable phone in a new teaser

Xiaomi

Xiaomi gives us another look at its dual-hinged foldable phone in a new teaser

Mar 28, 2019
Xiaomi partners with Cashify to launch a feature which makes selling phones simpler

Xiaomi

Xiaomi partners with Cashify to launch a feature which makes selling phones simpler

Apr 04, 2019
Xiaomi CEO promises to cut down on pesky ads with MIUI 11, lists upcoming features

Xiaomi

Xiaomi CEO promises to cut down on pesky ads with MIUI 11, lists upcoming features

Apr 03, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3, A3 Lite might have in-display fingerprint sensor, 32 MP front camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3, A3 Lite might have in-display fingerprint sensor, 32 MP front camera

Mar 23, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019