Monday, December 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's lightweight Mint browser is now available for Android smartphones

Chrome is already great on mobile so we're not sure what niche Mint is designed to fill.

tech2 News Staff Dec 24, 2018 14:20 PM IST

Xiaomi’s Mint browser is now available to Android users. The browser has very low requirements and appears to be designed for low-end phones.

Chrome is a resource hog on desktop, but we’ve never faced any serious issues with it on mobile devices so we’re not entirely sure what niche Mint is filling. Regardless, the browser is small and comes in at a mere 11 MB (Chrome is about 45 MB and Edge is about 76 MB). Despite the size, the browser appears to have the essentials in order. Features like tabbed browsing, incognito, reading mode and voice search are included. There are also bandwidth-saving features such as one that will disable images on mobile sites.

We’ve spent a few minutes with the browser and all we can say is that it seems perfectly fine. We also can’t think of a reason for switching from Chrome, other than maybe to cut down the amount of data Google collects. Even in that regard, it’s hard to recommend ad-supported Xiaomi as an alternative. Thankfully, the browser UI at least seems ad-free for now.

Xiaomi's Mint browser is supposed to be lightweight and less of a resource hog when compared to competing browsers.

Xiaomi's Mint browser is supposed to be lightweight and less of a resource hog when compared to competing browsers.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases a launch event on 15 December, all bets are on VR headsets

Dec 14, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon India, mi.com

Dec 20, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Play with waterdrop notch expected to launch in China at 11.30 am today

Dec 24, 2018

Xiaomi Play

Xiaomi Play to be launched on 24 December, teasers reveal a waterdrop notch

Dec 19, 2018

Redmi 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro reportedly leaked online revealing waterdrop notch display

Dec 20, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to go on an open sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, mi.com

Dec 12, 2018

science

diabetics

Scientists develop disposable paper sensors for diabetics to monitor blood sugar

Dec 24, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its first national security space mission for US aboard Falcon 9

Dec 24, 2018

Electric Vehicles

COP24 nudged countries towards EVs but Indian manufacturers continue to lay low

Dec 22, 2018

Ice on Mars

ESA's Mars Express captures Korolev crater covered in kilometres of pristine snow

Dec 22, 2018