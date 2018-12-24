tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi’s Mint browser is now available to Android users. The browser has very low requirements and appears to be designed for low-end phones.

Chrome is a resource hog on desktop, but we’ve never faced any serious issues with it on mobile devices so we’re not entirely sure what niche Mint is filling. Regardless, the browser is small and comes in at a mere 11 MB (Chrome is about 45 MB and Edge is about 76 MB). Despite the size, the browser appears to have the essentials in order. Features like tabbed browsing, incognito, reading mode and voice search are included. There are also bandwidth-saving features such as one that will disable images on mobile sites.

We’ve spent a few minutes with the browser and all we can say is that it seems perfectly fine. We also can’t think of a reason for switching from Chrome, other than maybe to cut down the amount of data Google collects. Even in that regard, it’s hard to recommend ad-supported Xiaomi as an alternative. Thankfully, the browser UI at least seems ad-free for now.