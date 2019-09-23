tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has been the biggest smartphone maker in India for quite some time now and it is mostly due to its penetration in the entry-level and budget smartphone space in the country which is also the most popular category.

To keep pace with the competition, the company is about to unveil the Redmi 8A in India soon and we have been given the first official look.

1st ever look of beautiful #Redmi8A! When we said the #Redmi 8A would have #Dumdaar features, we meant it. It will come with #TypeC port and fast charging support. Probably the ONLY phone in the price segment to have Type-C! RT if excited. #Xiaomi ♥️ #DumdaarRedmi8A pic.twitter.com/ycTGyLvzgk — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 23, 2019

As per a post on Twitter by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, the back of the phone has been revealed showing a single camera at the back and also the blue colour variant. He has also revealed that the Redmi 8A will have a USB Type-C port and will also come with fast charging support. He did not share any further details about the device but we do know that the phone will launch in India on 25 September.

Redmi 8A expected specifications

As per the tweet, Redmi 8A is likely to pack with a 5,000 mAh battery. As for other specifications, the smartphone was spotted on Tenaa and it gave out some details. As per the listing, Redmi 8A is expected to feature a 6.21-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is expected to be powered by octa-core processor and it might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, Redmi 8A could come with a dual rear camera setup with 12 MP primary camera. An 8 MP selfie camera is likely to be featured on the front of the smartphone.

The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart and it hints towards bigger battery and waterdrop notch display.