Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will launch its Redmi 8A in India on 25 September. The company officially announced it on Twitter today by sharing an image and dropping hints about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. This smartphone is expected to be another addition to the Redmi A series that already includes Redmi 7A (Review).

Along with the official launch date, the company tweet also hinted that Redmi 8A might pack with a massive 5,000mAh battery and will feature a waterdrop notch on the display.

Redmi 8A expected specifications

As per the tweet, Redmi 8A is likely to pack with a 5,000 mAh battery. As for other specifications, the smartphone was spotted on Tenaa and it gave out some details. As per the listing, Redmi 8A is expected to feature a 6.21-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is expected to be powered by octa-core processor and it might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, Redmi 8A could come with a dual rear camera setup with 12 MP primary camera. An 8 MP selfie camera is likely to be featured on the front of the smartphone.