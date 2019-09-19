Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi 8A with a waterdrop notch display will debut in India on 25 September

Redmi 8A is expected to be the successor of Redmi 7A and it might pack with 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 19, 2019 21:13:42 IST

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will launch its Redmi 8A in India on 25 September. The company officially announced it on Twitter today by sharing an image and dropping hints about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. This smartphone is expected to be another addition to the Redmi A series that already includes Redmi 7A (Review).

Along with the official launch date, the company tweet also hinted that Redmi 8A might pack with a massive 5,000mAh battery and will feature a waterdrop notch on the display.

 

Redmi 8A with a waterdrop notch display will debut in India on 25 September

Redmi 8A will be the successor of Redmi 7A.

Redmi 8A expected specifications

As per the tweet, Redmi 8A is likely to pack with a 5,000 mAh battery. As for other specifications, the smartphone was spotted on Tenaa and it gave out some details. As per the listing, Redmi 8A is expected to feature a 6.21-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is expected to be powered by octa-core processor and it might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, Redmi 8A could come with a dual rear camera setup with 12 MP primary camera. An 8 MP selfie camera is likely to be featured on the front of the smartphone.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India shipped 100 million smartphone units in a span of five years: IDC

Sep 06, 2019
Xiaomi India shipped 100 million smartphone units in a span of five years: IDC
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Sep 10, 2019
Xiaomi announces Mint Keyboard app with support for 23 Indic languages

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Mint Keyboard app with support for 23 Indic languages

Sep 13, 2019
Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV, Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, more launched in India

Sep 17, 2019
Xiaomi Smarter Living Launch 2020 event Highlights: Mi TV 4X 65 inch, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Smart Band 4 announced

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Smarter Living Launch 2020 event Highlights: Mi TV 4X 65 inch, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Smart Band 4 announced

Sep 17, 2019
Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019