tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi had earlier revealed that it had perfected a technology comprising of a 100 W charger that can juice up a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. Now Lu Weibing, head of Redmi products, has revealed that Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, will become the first to mass manufacture this Super Charge Turbo technology.

The revelation comes via Weibing's official Weibo post although he has declined to provide us with a timeline or tell us which smartphone could utilise said technology.

Xiaomi has demonstrated that it's Super Charge Turbo is faster than Oppo's SuperVOOC charging standard.

In a test, Xiaomi showed that it had completely charged a 4,000 mAh phone in 17 minutes while the Oppo phone with a 3,700 mAh battery could charge 65 percent in that time.

Redmi's usage of this new technology could come in its flagship phone which is said to come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, there is currently no information on when this phone might be announced.

In more Xiaomi related news, Poco F1 will see the introduction of a Game Turbo mode in MIUI. The company also announced a price reduction of Rs 2,000 on the 6 GB RAM, 128 storage variant of the F1, bringing its price down to Rs 20,999.

