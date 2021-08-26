Thursday, August 26, 2021Back to
Xiaomi will launch new Redmi TWS buds in India on 3 September: Here’s all you need to know

While Xiaomi’s teaser image doesn't reveal the name of the new earbuds being launched, the ones shown in the image look a lot like the Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds.


Aug 26, 2021

Xiaomi is hosting an event on 3 September to launch the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India. Now, the company has revealed that it will also launch a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds under the Redmi brand. It has released an official teaser for the same.

New Redmi TWS buds coming to India soon

While the teaser image doesn't reveal the name of the earbuds being launched, the ones shown in the image look a lot like the Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds, which were launched in China a few months ago.


If the buds set to be launched in India are a rebranded version of the AirDots 3, then they will likely come with a Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio codec for improved audio quality. It’s also expected to get support for Bluetooth version 5.2. up to 30 hours of battery life, USB Type-C port, and touch controls.

It is also expected to come with features such as wear detection, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, voice assistant support and more. Pricing details remain unknown. However, the new Redmi earbuds are expected to be priced at under Rs 3,000.

The new Redmi TWS buds are expected to be priced at under Rs 3,000. Image: Xiaomi

As for the Redmi 10 Prime, the smartphone is expected to be launched in India as a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 recently launched for global markets.

Hence, the phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch AdaptiveSync 90 Hz display and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chip. It will come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the photography front, the phone will house a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. The front camera is an 8 MP unit.

The device will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It is expected to be priced at under Rs 15,000.

