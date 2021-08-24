FP Trending

Xiaomi will soon launch the Redmi 10 Prime budget phone in India. The company, via media invites and a tweet, has now revealed the date for the launch of the new smartphone, which is scheduled to arrive on 3 September.

* Dekhoo woh aagayaa!!* 😍 Naam to suna hi hoga?! 😉 #Redmi10Prime our #AllRoundSuperstar!! Ye toh abhi sirf trailer hai!

This superstar is all set to deliver blockbuster performance. 🔫 Arriving at a screen near you on 3.09.21, 12 Noon.

Catch more - https://t.co/lQoPessj3g pic.twitter.com/TnDoWCB3zD — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) August 24, 2021

Redmi 10 Prime coming to India soon

The new Redmi smartphone will be launched in India via an online event that will start at 12 pm on 3 September. The device is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10, which was launched globally recently.

A dedicated microsite for the new phone has also gone live, which hints at a few details of the device. It is revealed that the phone will come with a punch-hole adaptive display, a large camera sensor, long battery life, gaming-oriented performance, features for creators and more.

If it is indeed the rebranded Redmi 10, then it will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AdaptiveSync display with an adjustable 90 Hz refresh rate, and will be powered by a MediaTek G88 chip.

Globally, it gets three RAM/storage variants: 4 GB / 64 GB, 4 GB / 128 GB and 6 GB / 128 GB. However, there is no word on which variants will be available in India.

On the photography front, the phone gets four rear cameras: a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 8 MP.

The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

There's no word on its price as yet, but the Redmi 10 Prime is expected to be positioned in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.