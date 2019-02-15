Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi warns of new scam which cheats retailers into buying a fake Mi Store franchise

Xiaomi India, has alerted the public to a new kind of fraud that is taking place using Xaiomi's name.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 11:10:17 IST

Xiaomi's meteoric rise towards the top of India's smartphone market is a story to behold. Its success mantra was to offer the best quality hardware at an extremely affordable price and it won't be a stretch to say that it has worked brilliantly for the company. However, with success, there come those who want to knock you off your pedestal.

Xiaomi.

Xiaomi.

Manu Jain, Xiaomi India CEO, has alerted the public to a new kind of fraud that is taking place using Xiaomi's name. In a tweet, Jain said that he has come across "a scam where few retailers have been cheated into buying fake franchises of Xiaomi India Mi Stores!" He also mentioned that he saw forged documents with his fake signature.

Although Jain hasn't indicated that any of these retailers have been shut down, a case has been filed with the cyber crime department and the case is being actively investigated. He further tweeted out a PSA in which he told people to not fall for this scam and verify by contacting Xiaomi's local teams Or calling toll-free no: 1800 103 6286.

Apart from that Jain hasn't mentioned any explicit way in which retailers can detect fake Mi Stores. Let's just hope retailers become more careful and vigilant about fraudulent schemes.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 India launch reportedly postponed to March, expected to cost around Rs 10,000

Feb 12, 2019

NewsTracker

Omar Abdullah promises to revoke Public Safety Act if his party comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir

Jan 31, 2019

Foldable Phone

Xiaomi explains how it'll build its first foldable phone, 3D renders revealed

Feb 12, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with Snapdragon 855 SoC expected to debut in April

Feb 04, 2019

Samsung

Samsung expects its 2019 Galaxy A series smartphones to generate $4 bn in sales

Feb 14, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases the launch of a new product in India; hints at a new security camera

Feb 13, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019