Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi ships 11.7 mn smartphones to lead market in Q3 as phone prices rise: IDC

In the wake of the depreciating rupee, Realme and Xiaomi have already increased prices of some phones.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 15, 2018 17:57 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi shipped 11.7 million units and became the top brand in the Indian market with 27.3 per cent share in the third quarter this year, with Samsung at second spot, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.

According to the IDC "Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker", the smartphone market in India reached an all-time high of 42.6 million unit shipments in the third quarter (ending September 30), registering a 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YOY) growth.

This is the first time when the smartphone market is on par with the feature phone market, each contributing 50 per cent to the overall mobile phone market.

With the growth in the smartphone segment came a warning.

"With the duty hikes in place and the dollar fluctuation, smartphone vendors are expected to raise prices of devices in the coming months rather than absorbing the cost or clocking it under cash backs and financing schemes," said Navkendar Singh, Associate Research Director, Client Devices and IPDS, IDC India.

In the wake of the depreciating rupee and rising input costs, Realme and Xiaomi have already increased prices of some of their handsets.

Xiaomi increased the prices of its budget smartphones Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, along with Mi Powerbank 2i and Mi TV (32-inch Pro and 49-inch Pro variants).

Online-focused Chinese smartphone maker Realme increased the prices of its two popular budget handsets in India. The Rs 6,999 Realme C1 is now priced at Rs 7,999 while Rs 8,990 Realme 2 (3 GB variant) is priced at Rs 9,499.

According to Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Channel Research, IDC India, shipments in the third quarter were primarily driven by the eTailer channel in run up to the festival season.

"eTailers continued to drive affordability with multiple financing options such as zero or low-cost EMIs (equated monthly instalments), buyback guarantees and cashback on debit/credit cards," Joshi said in a statement.

Xiaomi grew to a new high on the back of its successful Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 Pro series and refreshed Redmi 6/A/Pro portfolio, said the report.

"Samsung registered an annual growth of 4.8 per cent in 3Q18 at the back of its 'Infinity' series model 'Galaxy J6' followed by Galaxy J2 (2018), J8, J4 and the recently launched Android Go Model Galaxy J2 core with a middling demand," the IDC report added.

Vivo continued at third position with a growth of 35.4 per cent.

The offline segment registered a slower annual growth of 6.6 per cent in the third quarter.

Commenting on the premium end of the market (above Rs 30,000), Joshi said that OnePlus climbed to the leadership position at the back of OnePlus 6, surpassing Samsung and Apple in the third quarter.

With a 2.1 per cent (YoY) growth, the feature phone market registered shipments of 43.1 million units in the 3Q 2018. Shipments for Jio Phone continued to decline as the vendor focused on clearing existing channel inventory, said the report.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

OnePlus 6T

Xiaomi valiantly attempts to troll the OnePlus 6T by comparing it to the Poco F1

Oct 31, 2018

Xiaomi

After Realme, Xiaomi hikes Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 prices due to depreciating rupee

Nov 10, 2018

Realme

Realme 3 and 3 Pro could most likely have Oppo's VOOC fast charging feature

Nov 06, 2018

Make in India

About 94 percent smartphones sold in India are manufactured locally: Report

Nov 01, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OxygenOS 9.0.5 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T bringing Screen Lock improvements

Nov 07, 2018

Smartphone shipments

Xiaomi bags first place in Q3 2018 by shipping 12.1 mn smartphones: Report

Nov 03, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018