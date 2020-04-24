tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has officially unveiled 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' with a logo. The company says that the new brand and its logo represent its determination to protect users’ information security and privacy. Xiaomi has announced that the new Xiaomi Privacy Brand logo will be seen on all its products and services in the future.

Xiaomi made this announcement in China and it was first reported by MyDriver.

Xiaomi says that it has always given user privacy a lot of importance, and with MIUI 12, it wants to take their commitment a step forward. The essential idea behind the launch of the brand and the logo itself is for users to feel that their data is safe.

Xiaomi developed an open-source MACE (Mobile AI Compute Engine) framework, which is an AI framework specifically for mobile devices. Per the framework, users’ data does not need to be uploaded to the cloud, and all computing is done offline in the mobile devices.

"Xiaomi is making use of 'differential privacy' in the system. This system allows for publicly sharing information about a dataset by describing the patterns of groups within the dataset, while withholding information about individuals in the dates," reports GizChina.

Further, Xiaomi has announced that on 27 April, when it will launch MIUI 12, it will also reveal more details about the Xiaomi Privacy Brand.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone in China simultaneously. The event is scheduled for 2 pm CST, which will be around 11.30 am IST on the same day in India.

