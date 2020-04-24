Friday, April 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi unveils 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy

Xiaomi will be revealing more details about the new privacy brand and its logo at the MIUI 12 launch on 27 April.


tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2020 11:23:14 IST

Xiaomi has officially unveiled 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' with a logo. The company says that the new brand and its logo represent its determination to protect users’ information security and privacy. Xiaomi has announced that the new Xiaomi Privacy Brand logo will be seen on all its products and services in the future.

Xiaomi made this announcement in China and it was first reported by MyDriver.

Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi Privacy Brand logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy

Xiaomi Privacy Brand logo. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi says that it has always given user privacy a lot of importance, and with MIUI 12, it wants to take their commitment a step forward. The essential idea behind the launch of the brand and the logo itself is for users to feel that their data is safe.

Xiaomi developed an open-source MACE (Mobile AI Compute Engine) framework, which is an AI framework specifically for mobile devices. Per the framework, users’ data does not need to be uploaded to the cloud, and all computing is done offline in the mobile devices.

"Xiaomi is making use of 'differential privacy' in the system. This system allows for publicly sharing information about a dataset by describing the patterns of groups within the dataset, while withholding information about individuals in the dates," reports GizChina.

The Xiaomi Privacy Brand logo will be applied to all future Xiaomi devices and services. Image: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Privacy Brand logo will be applied to all future Xiaomi devices and services. Image: Xiaomi

Further, Xiaomi has announced that on 27 April, when it will launch MIUI 12, it will also reveal more details about the Xiaomi Privacy Brand.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone in China simultaneously. The event is scheduled for 2 pm CST, which will be around 11.30 am IST on the same day in India.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India today: All we know so far

Apr 17, 2020
Xiaomi to launch Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India today: All we know so far
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch in China on 27 April at 11.30 am IST: All you need to know

MIUI 12

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch in China on 27 April at 11.30 am IST: All you need to know

Apr 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020