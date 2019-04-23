Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
Xiaomi unveils new ultra-thin Smart TV models in China in four different sizes

The new Smart TV models unveiled by Xiaomi also feature the company's new Patchwall 2.0 interface.

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 14:40:34 IST

Xiaomi was expected to host a launch event in China today and the company has just unveiled two new Mi TV models.

Both the new TVs primarily feature a design overhaul of sorts with ultra-slim frame design, quite similar to the design language on the Xiaomi Mi Mix range of smartphones. Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun on a Weibo post explains that this has been made possible because of a new design that has the screen placed outside the frame, rather than being encased within it.

The post by the CEO also reveals the prices of all the new models. The 32-inch Smart TV will retail at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 11,400); while the more premium model which comes in 43-inch Full HD, 55-inch 4K and 65-inch 4K options have been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 20,700), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 31,100 and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 41,500) respectively.

Xiaomi's redesigned its new TVs to feature a Mi Mix-inspired ultra-slim design. Image: Xiaomi/ Weibo

The new models also come with a Bluetooth LE (low-energy)-powered remote control that supports voice commands — something we've already seen Xiaomi introduce with its recent TV models in India.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the new Xiaomi Mi TV models are all powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and will be offered in three RAM configurations — 1 GB RAM with 4 GB of onboard storage, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM with 8 GB of onboard storage.

The new TVs have been launched in 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch options. Image: Weibo

The 32-inch model comes with 1 GB + 4 GB while the 43-inch model packs 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. The 4K 55-inch and 65-inch models come with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB storage.

Just like every other Mi TV launched in the past couple of years, these new models also come powered by Patchwall, Xiaomi's custom TV skin built on top of Android. The Patchwall user interface has been improved here where Xiaomi claims to have improved algorithms to better content recommendations based on user interaction. Users can quickly get access to movies, series, and music while using the PatchWall. The 55-inch and 65-inch models come with support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band WiFi.

