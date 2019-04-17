Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to stop MIUI 11 update for ten smartphones; security updates to continue

Xiaomi has updated the list of smartphones which will stop getting MIUI 11 updates.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 16:24:11 IST

Xiaomi has a ton of smartphones and smartphone series in the Indian market right now. However, not all of them are going to keep getting the latest MIUI updates. Xiaomi has released a list of smartphones which will stop getting updates.

The Redmi 6 Pro is great for one hand usage. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The Chinese smartphone maker has given out a list of 10 smartphones which will not be getting the MIUI 11 upgrade or any Global Beta update going ahead.  However, the company will keep on providing Android security updates for now, but there is no information on till when this will continue. We have already reported that three phones will not be getting the MIUI 11 update.

The following phones are in Xiaomi's blacklist for future updates.

  • Redmi 6
  • Redmi 6A
  • Redmi Y2
  • Redmi 4
  • Redmi 4A
  • Redmi Note 4
  • Redmi 3S
  • Redmi 3X
  • Redmi Note 3
  • Redmi Pro

Is your phone on the list? If it is time for an upgrade. The Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) is a good option in the budget category.

