tech2 News Staff

While Google is getting its hands busy with Android Q, which is the upcoming OS update, Xiaomi has finally set out a roadmap to start treating its older smartphones with the Android Pie update.

The list of the phones who will soon be served with Pie has surfaced on the official MIUI forums site.

The company is set to roll out Android Pie to as many as ten smartphones. But before rolling out the stable update. Xiaomi will be sending out the global beta edition of the update.

Out of the ten, two of the phones, are scheduled to receive the update by the end of March and five more will get a taste of Pie in the next quarter. There is no set timeline given for the rest of the three phones.

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 known as Redmi S2 in China, are expected to get the Android Pie update in the current quarter whereas models such as the Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Mi Note 3 might get it in the second quarter.

The Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 6X, and Redmi Note 6 Pro are also said to get the update, but there is no concrete schedule chalked out for them as of now.

The update will be offered both on MIUI China ROM as well as MIUI Global ROM.

Once the beta edition will be ready to hit the smartphones, Xiaomi will announce its arrival through its forums and app.

