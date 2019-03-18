tech2 News Staff

Having recently refreshed its budget Note series phones in India, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its very first Android Go-powered smartphone in India, the Redmi Go.

Having launched the entry-level smartphone in the Philippines in January, the Redmi Go is finally making its entry into India. Xiaomi hasn't promised a launch event as such for the event, but the company's website does state that the phone will be launched at 12 pm tomorrow.

Given the phone has made its way to certain markets across developing countries, it is unlikely that Xiaomi will have a grand launch for the phone, but given how affordable the phone is expected to be, it will like be quite a hit amongst those moving from a feature phone for the first time.

Xiaomi's first Android Go-powered smartphone: Here's what we know

In terms of colour options, the Redmi Go looks to be coming in blue, red, black and other variants.

The phone comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. On the processor front, we can imagine that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 425 SoC as Xiaomi mentions a 1.4 GHz quad-core chipset. The Redmi 5A, launched last year also came with the same chipset. Being an Android Go phone the Redmi Go will have 1 GB of RAM and about 8 to 16 GB of internal storage which will be expandable to 128 GB.

The expected price of the device has been rumoured to be about Rs 4,000. The phone will have a single camera with perhaps an 8 MP sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter.

