Xiaomi's 55-in Mi TV 4 to get PatchWall 3.0 support, sixteen new content partners

PatchWall is available for all Mi TV models, irrespective of it running on Android TV platform or not.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 18:42:38 IST

Tech giant Xiaomi has announced that it is ready to roll out PatchWall 3.0 for its first smart Mi TV in India – the Mi TV 4 of 55 inches. This a surprising announcement, coming days after Xiaomi announced that the Mi TV 4 55 will not be getting an Android TV update.

In a Twitter update, the official account of Mi TV India said that the PatchWall 3.0 will be available for Mi TV 4 55 inches in addition to more than 16 content partners. The update started rolling out on Tuesday.

Xiaomis 55-in Mi TV 4 to get PatchWall 3.0 support, sixteen new content partners

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition

The firm had begun rolling out the PatchWell 3.0 update for its selective Mi TVs on April 6. However, the list did not include the Mi TV 4 55. Mi TV India had shared on May 14 that as Mi TV 4 55 did not meet the requirements for “android TV codecs” because of its “unique design” on Twitter. However, as a means of solace, Xiaomi came up with an offer for all its existing 55 inch Mi TV 4 users. Now, users will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the firm’s newly launched Mi Box 4K.

The television line by Xiaomi runs on Google’s Android TV platform but uses its customer user interface, known as the PatchWall. It is available for all Mi TV models, irrespective of it running on Android TV platform or not. Under the PatchWall 3.0, a sleuth of update features will meet the users.

Apart from several UI enhancements, Mi may introduce a sports channel, with Disney+ Hotstar integration. New content partners like Docubay and Lattu Kids have been added as well.

