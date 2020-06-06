Saturday, June 06, 2020Back to
Xiaomi teases launch of new electric toothbrush on Twitter

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has teased a new MI Electric Toothbrush for the Indian market on Twitter


FP TrendingJun 06, 2020 16:53:44 IST

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has teased a new MI Electric Toothbrush for the Indian market on Twitter. The tweet by Xiaomi reads, "How many of you are still stuck with manual brushing? Something amazing is coming soon for a #ProCleaning. Stay tuned!"

The tweet also consists of a seven-second video that shows a part of the electric toothbrush.

Xiaomi did not reveal any other details about the product.

Earlier this year Xiaomi had launched the new Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India.

Xiaomi teases launch of new electric toothbrush on Twitter

Screengrab of teaser video from Xiomi's Twitter

The electric toothbrush which is priced at Rs 1,299 was made available on mi.com through crowd funding starting 20 February.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is powered by a built-in 700 mAh lithium battery, and offers 25 days battery life on a single charge. The electric toothbrush uses high-efficiency magnetic levitation sonic motor which generates high-frequency vibrations of over 31,000 times per minute.

The electric toothbrush uses Type-C charging port and uses an LED indicator to notify the battery and charging status. The brush has an IPX7 water resistance rating.

According to a report in GizmoChina, Xiaomi launched the MIJIA T500 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, the second-generation of MIJIA branded electric toothbrush for adults last year as well. The Xiaomi MIJIA T500 Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with an upgraded magnetic levitation sonic motor with a more refined internal structure.

