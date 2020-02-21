Friday, February 21, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 with 25 days battery launched in India at Rs 1,299

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is powered by a built-in 700 mAh lithium battery, which Xiaomi claims can offer 25 days battery life on a single charge.


tech2 News StaffFeb 21, 2020 10:09:24 IST

Adding to its wide portfolio of products, Xiaomi has launched the new Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India. The electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,299. It was made available on mi.com through crowd funding starting 20 February.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is powered by a built-in 700 mAh lithium battery, which Xiaomi claims can offer 25 days battery life on a single charge. Xiaomi says that the electric toothbrush uses high-efficiency magnetic levitation sonic motor which generates high-frequency vibrations of over 31,000 times/minute.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300

Xiaomi also claims that the toothbrush's design reaches all gaps and corners to remove plaque, providing deeper cleaning than a manual toothbrush.

The brush head uses anti-corrosion, metal-free high-density bristle technology.

The brush comes with dual pro brushing modes - Standard mode and Gentle mode. The toothbrush also comes with an EquiClean auto-timer that reminds users to change brushing sides by pausing every 30 seconds.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes bundled with a Type-C charger and a colour ring.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes bundled with a Type-C charger, a coloured ring, and a brush case.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 uses Type-C charging port and uses an LED indicator to notify the battery and charging status. The brush has an IPX7 water resistance rating.

Also, to ensure multiple toothbrushes don’t get mixed up, the bottom part of the toothbrush comes with interchangeable colored ring design.

