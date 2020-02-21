tech2 News Staff

Adding to its wide portfolio of products, Xiaomi has launched the new Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India. The electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,299. It was made available on mi.com through crowd funding starting 20 February.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is powered by a built-in 700 mAh lithium battery, which Xiaomi claims can offer 25 days battery life on a single charge. Xiaomi says that the electric toothbrush uses high-efficiency magnetic levitation sonic motor which generates high-frequency vibrations of over 31,000 times/minute.

Xiaomi also claims that the toothbrush's design reaches all gaps and corners to remove plaque, providing deeper cleaning than a manual toothbrush.

The brush head uses anti-corrosion, metal-free high-density bristle technology.

The brush comes with dual pro brushing modes - Standard mode and Gentle mode. The toothbrush also comes with an EquiClean auto-timer that reminds users to change brushing sides by pausing every 30 seconds.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 uses Type-C charging port and uses an LED indicator to notify the battery and charging status. The brush has an IPX7 water resistance rating.

Also, to ensure multiple toothbrushes don’t get mixed up, the bottom part of the toothbrush comes with interchangeable colored ring design.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.