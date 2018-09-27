Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 13:34 IST

Xiaomi Smarter Living event updates: Mi Band 3, security camera, Air Purifier 2S, 3 Mi TVs launched

As per Mi’s dedicated page for the event, there may be a security camera and a Mi Band in the offing

Better known for its smartphones, Xiaomi is slated to announce a host of smart living products at an event in Bengaluru today at 12 pm.

The company is expected to launch the brand new Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV, a smart camera, and most probably an air purifier as well. By the looks of the teaser on Mi’s dedicated page for the event, a TV, a security camera and the Mi Band 3 are pretty much confirmed.

The Xiaomi Smart Living event will take place at 12 pm today.

While we're yet to learn of the specifications of most of the products expected to be launched, the Mi Band 3 is one that we're aware of. The band sports a 0.78-inch OLED display panel and that may be bigger than the Mi Band 2 which has a 0.42-inch OLED display. It is expected to sport a heart rate sensor, and a triaxial acceleration sensor. Xiaomi’s own fitness band will sell exclusively on Amazon India.

  • 13:32 (IST)

    Xiaomi launches 3 new TVs, air purifier, security camera, and fitness band

    Well, that was quite a number of things that have been launched. Along with it, Xiaomi has also ventured into lifestyle with Mi Luggage.

    Thanks for joining us for this liveblog. Have a great day!

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Mi TVs available at Rs 14,999 onwards on Amazon, Mi stores

    Mi TV 4 Pro (55-inch)- Rs 49,999 to be available on 10 October

    Mi TV 4C Pro (32-inch)- Rs 14,999 to be available on 9 October

    Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch)- Rs 29,999 to be available on 9 October

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Price of the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C Pro

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Price of the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Price for the 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro

  • 13:18 (IST)

    49-inch and 55-inch Mi TVs to pack 2 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage

    Mi TV 4 Pro is 4.9 mm thin with 4K support.

    Mi TV 4C Pro comes with HD support

    Mi TV 4A Pro comes with HDR and Full HD support

  • 13:17 (IST)

    The Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55-inch) in a nutshell

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Yup! built-in Chromecast support, Google Play store to sideload apps.. all that!

  • 13:12 (IST)

  • 13:11 (IST)

    A new upgraded remote to allow simpler voice search

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Google Voice Search baked into all three new TVs

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Xiaomi announces an upgraded PatchWall OS for Mi TV

    -It brings Amazon Prime Video, VOOT, Sony LIV etc. To rollout it now in new TVs and later in the older ones.

    -Brings voice search on TV by integrating it with Google Voice Search. The TV remotes will come with a dedicated button for Google Voice Search.

    -Partners with Android TV based out of Android 8.0 (Oreo). Brings official YouTube APK, built-in Chromecast, followed by Google Playstore which will come soon.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    The new trio: Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch), Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55-inch), Mi LED Tv 4A PRO (49-inch)

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Xiaomi is yet to launch its new Mi TV

    We are getting bored.Please just announce it now!

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Xiaomi Mi Home security camera 360 degree launched at Rs 2,699

    Xiaomi launches its security camera at Rs 2,699.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Price you pay to keep your home safe

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Xiaomi launches Mi Home security camera 360 degree

    This one comes with AI capabilities for motion detection and gives 360 degree viewing angle.

    It comes with 64 GB storage which can be expandable up to 264 GB storage using microSD and takes 10 seconds FHD videos for 5 days at 1080p.

    It comes with 2-way audio to speak to family members, pets at home. 

  • 12:51 (IST)

    We saw this coming...

  • 12:50 (IST)

    For those who're interested

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Tech companies don't really launch suitcases... but then.. Okay...

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Xiaomi launches Mi Luggage

    Xiaomi's Mi Luggage looks quite everyday.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    The Mi Air Purifier 2S in a nutshell

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S is priced at Rs 8,999

    The Air Purifier 2S is priced lower than the predecessor. 

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Dilliwaalo ki Diwali gift set hai!

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration

    This air purifier can be controlled via voice-controls using the two digital assistants.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Alexa! Purify the air around me!

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S is an upgrade of the predecessor

    This comes with an OLED display with smart home integration.

    -It can measure real-time air time quality, temperature, auto-brightness of the display.

    -It has a 360-degree triple-layer filter and a carbon filter to detect and clean bad air particles and foul smell, respectively.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Mi Air Purifier 2S uses a lightsaber of sorts to clean finer particles in the air

  • 12:39 (IST)

    It now features an OLED display and better app integration

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Second in line! The Mi Air Purifier 2S!

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2S

    Xiaomi launches a white, Mi Air Purifier 2S. It looks really cute!

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Mi Band 3 available at Rs 1,999 from tomorrow on Amazon

    The Mi Band 3 seems to be a strong contender in the wearable market. 

    It is priced at Rs 1,999 which is a competitive pricing.

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Same price as the Mi Band 2! Quite incredible!

  • 12:33 (IST)

    All round upgrade claims Xiaomi

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Bunch of fitness tracking functions

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Mi Band 3 with health-tracking functions

    For fitness enthusiasts, you can set a periodic heart rate tracker.

  • 12:31 (IST)

    60% larger battery than the Mi Band 2

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3

    -0.78-inch OLED display, 85 percent more screen display than Mi Band 2

    -193 ppi touchscreen

    -Water-resistant up to IP 65

    - comes with 110 mAh battery, claims to last up to 20 days

    -comes with a multifunctional touch button

    -up to five WhatsApp messages are visible

    -gives atleast three days of weather forecast

    According to Sanjeev Reddy, Xiaomi is the most used wearable brand in India.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Three-day weather forecast with the Mi Band 3
    Water-resistant up to 50 metres under water.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    WhatsApp messages directly on your wrist with the Mi Band 3

  • 12:25 (IST)

    We were all wrong!
    Raghu Reddy takes stage to begin with the first of SEVEN launches today! Yup! SEVEN! 

  • 12:25 (IST)

  • 12:25 (IST)

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Xiaomi to launch 7 new products in India

    Xiaomi is expanding its IoT ecosystem with 7 new products.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Xiaomi is the world's largest IoT platform

    According to Jain, Xiaomi has become the world's largest IoT platform. 

    When it comes to IoT, they are focussing on 'high quality', 'honest pricing', and 'beautiful design'.

  • 12:21 (IST)

    World's largest consumer IoT platform
    Manu Kumar Jain claims Xiaomi is now the largest consumer IoT platform not only in Asia but across the world.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Xiaomi set a new World Record yesterday

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Xiaomi enters the Guinness World Record

    The Chinese smartphone maker creates the world's largest light mosaic in the world.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Xiaomi's Smarter Living event begins

    After much ado, the event begins. Xiaomi's global vice president, Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage.

  • 12:15 (IST)

