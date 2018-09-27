tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 13:34 IST
As per Mi’s dedicated page for the event, there may be a security camera and a Mi Band in the offing
Better known for its smartphones, Xiaomi is slated to announce a host of smart living products at an event in Bengaluru today at 12 pm.
The company is expected to launch the brand new Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV, a smart camera, and most probably an air purifier as well. By the looks of the teaser on Mi’s dedicated page for the event, a TV, a security camera and the Mi Band 3 are pretty much confirmed.
While we're yet to learn of the specifications of most of the products expected to be launched, the Mi Band 3 is one that we're aware of. The band sports a 0.78-inch OLED display panel and that may be bigger than the Mi Band 2 which has a 0.42-inch OLED display. It is expected to sport a heart rate sensor, and a triaxial acceleration sensor. Xiaomi’s own fitness band will sell exclusively on Amazon India.
highlights
13:32 (IST)
Xiaomi launches 3 new TVs, air purifier, security camera, and fitness band Well, that was quite a number of things that have been launched. Along with it, Xiaomi has also ventured into lifestyle with Mi Luggage. Thanks for joining us for this liveblog. Have a great day!
13:24 (IST)
Mi TVs available at Rs 14,999 onwards on Amazon, Mi stores Mi TV 4 Pro (55-inch)- Rs 49,999 to be available on 10 October Mi TV 4C Pro (32-inch)- Rs 14,999 to be available on 9 October Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch)- Rs 29,999 to be available on 9 October
13:20 (IST)
Price for the 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro
13:18 (IST)
49-inch and 55-inch Mi TVs to pack 2 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage Mi TV 4 Pro is 4.9 mm thin with 4K support. Mi TV 4C Pro comes with HD support Mi TV 4A Pro comes with HDR and Full HD support
13:12 (IST)
Yup! built-in Chromecast support, Google Play store to sideload apps.. all that!
13:12 (IST)
13:07 (IST)
Xiaomi announces an upgraded PatchWall OS for Mi TV -It brings Amazon Prime Video, VOOT, Sony LIV etc. To rollout it now in new TVs and later in the older ones. -Brings voice search on TV by integrating it with Google Voice Search. The TV remotes will come with a dedicated button for Google Voice Search. -Partners with Android TV based out of Android 8.0 (Oreo). Brings official YouTube APK, built-in Chromecast, followed by Google Playstore which will come soon.
13:05 (IST)
The new trio: Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch), Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55-inch), Mi LED Tv 4A PRO (49-inch)
12:55 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi Home security camera 360 degree launched at Rs 2,699 Xiaomi launches its security camera at Rs 2,699.
12:54 (IST)
Xiaomi launches Mi Home security camera 360 degree This one comes with AI capabilities for motion detection and gives 360 degree viewing angle. It comes with 64 GB storage which can be expandable up to 264 GB storage using microSD and takes 10 seconds FHD videos for 5 days at 1080p. It comes with 2-way audio to speak to family members, pets at home.
12:51 (IST)
We saw this coming...
12:50 (IST)
For those who're interested
12:49 (IST)
Tech companies don't really launch suitcases... but then .. Okay...
12:46 (IST)
The Mi Air Purifier 2S in a nutshell
12:45 (IST)
Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S is priced at Rs 8,999 The Air Purifier 2S is priced lower than the predecessor.
12:45 (IST)
Dilliwaalo ki Diwali gift set hai!
12:43 (IST)
Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration This air purifier can be controlled via voice-controls using the two digital assistants.
12:41 (IST)
Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S is an upgrade of the predecessor This comes with an OLED display with smart home integration. -It can measure real-time air time quality, temperature, auto-brightness of the display. -It has a 360-degree triple-layer filter and a carbon filter to detect and clean bad air particles and foul smell, respectively.
12:39 (IST)
It now features an OLED display and better app integration
12:37 (IST)
Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2S Xiaomi launches a white, Mi Air Purifier 2S. It looks really cute!
12:35 (IST)
Mi Band 3 available at Rs 1,999 from tomorrow on Amazon The Mi Band 3 seems to be a strong contender in the wearable market. It is priced at Rs 1,999 which is a competitive pricing.
12:35 (IST)
Same price as the Mi Band 2! Quite incredible!
12:33 (IST)
All round upgrade claims Xiaomi
12:33 (IST)
Bunch of fitness tracking functions
12:32 (IST)
Mi Band 3 with health-tracking functions For fitness enthusiasts, you can set a periodic heart rate tracker.
12:31 (IST)
60% larger battery than the Mi Band 2
12:31 (IST)
Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3 -0.78-inch OLED display, 85 percent more screen display than Mi Band 2 -193 ppi touchscreen -Water-resistant up to IP 65 - comes with 110 mAh battery, claims to last up to 20 days -comes with a multifunctional touch button -up to five WhatsApp messages are visible -gives atleast three days of weather forecast According to Sanjeev Reddy, Xiaomi is the most used wearable brand in India.
12:29 (IST)
WhatsApp messages directly on your wrist with the Mi Band 3
12:25 (IST)
We were all wrong! Raghu Reddy takes stage to begin with the first of SEVEN launches today! Yup! SEVEN!
12:23 (IST)
Xiaomi to launch 7 new products in India Xiaomi is expanding its IoT ecosystem with 7 new products.
12:22 (IST)
Xiaomi is the world's largest IoT platform According to Jain, Xiaomi has become the world's largest IoT platform. When it comes to IoT, they are focussing on 'high quality', 'honest pricing', and 'beautiful design'.
12:21 (IST)
World's largest consumer IoT platform Manu Kumar Jain claims Xiaomi is now the largest consumer IoT platform not only in Asia but across the world.
12:15 (IST)
11:39 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event Good morning everyone, welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event which will begin at 12 pm, today.
