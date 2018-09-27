At an event in Bengaluru today, Xiaomi will be announcing its home product range in India. Called the Xiaomi Smarter Living event, we are expecting to see the launch of Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV model, a smart camera, and perhaps an air purifier. The event will kick off at 12 pm today, and here is how and where you can live stream the event:

Xiaomi will be live streaming today’s Smarter Living event on its official website. At the time of writing, we couldn’t find any YouTube stream available. You can also stay tuned to our Twitter page for all the live updates.

Too much of a hassle? Team Tech2 will have our own live blog set up as well, bringing you minute by minute updates from the event.

While other devices are still under speculation, the Mi Band 3 launch today is a sure shot. A recent Amazon listing of the fitness band confirmed the launch, and many of its specifications.

From what we know so far about the Mi Band 3, the fitness band will sell exclusively on Amazon India. Further, we also know that the Mi Band 3 will sport a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display panel, which is substantially larger than the Mi Band 2's 0.42-inch OLED panel. The Mi Band 3 will also come with a heart-rate sensor as well as a triaxial acceleration sensor.

Besides the band, if we guess from the teaser, we may probably also see a 360-degree smart home camera being launched. Some also believe that besides a home air purifier, Xiaomi may also launch its car air purification products. Lastly, some sort of location-tracking GPS device could also be revealed.