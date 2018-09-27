Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
27 September, 2018

Xiaomi Smarter Living event 12 pm today: How and where to watch livestream

Xiaomi is expected to launch a bunch of ecosystem-focused product at today’s event.

At an event in Bengaluru today, Xiaomi will be announcing its home product range in India. Called the Xiaomi Smarter Living event, we are expecting to see the launch of Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV model, a smart camera, and perhaps an air purifier. The event will kick off at 12 pm today, and here is how and where you can live stream the event:

Xiaomi will be live streaming today’s Smarter Living event on its official website. At the time of writing, we couldn’t find any YouTube stream available. You can also stay tuned to our Twitter page for all the live updates.

Too much of a hassle? Team Tech2 will have our own live blog set up as well, bringing you minute by minute updates from the event.

Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2018.  REUTERS/Bobby Yip - RC1D56F94310

Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China. Image: Reuters

While other devices are still under speculation, the Mi Band 3 launch today is a sure shot. A recent Amazon listing of the fitness band confirmed the launch, and many of its specifications.

From what we know so far about the Mi Band 3, the fitness band will sell exclusively on Amazon India. Further, we also know that the Mi Band 3 will sport a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display panel, which is substantially larger than the Mi Band 2's 0.42-inch OLED panel. The Mi Band 3 will also come with a heart-rate sensor as well as a triaxial acceleration sensor.

Besides the band, if we guess from the teaser, we may probably also see a 360-degree smart home camera being launched. Some also believe that besides a home air purifier, Xiaomi may also launch its car air purification products. Lastly, some sort of location-tracking GPS device could also be revealed.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

