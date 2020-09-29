Tuesday, September 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 event to kick off at 12 pm today: How to watch it live

Xiaomi will launch three products including the Mi Revolve smartwatch, Mi Band 5 and smart speaker at the event today.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2020 10:07:58 IST

Like every year, Xiaomi will be hosting the Smarter Living event, which is scheduled for today at 12 pm in India. The company has confirmed that it will launch its first smartwatch – expected to be called Mi Revolve – today. In addition to this, we will also witness the launch of a new generation fitness band called Mi Band 5. Going by the Xiaomi's microsite, the company is also expected to launch its first home smart speaker at the event today.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 event to kick off at 12 pm today: How to watch it live

The Smarter Living 2021 event will start at 12 pm today

Smarter living 2021 launch event: How to watch the livestream

The event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream link will be available on Xiaomi's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also click on the webcast link embedded below to catch all the live updates.

Mi Revolve smartwatch expected specifications

According to a report by GSMArena, Mi Revolve is a rebranded Mi Watch Color smartwatch that debuted in China recently. Going by the specs of Mi Watch Color, Mi Revolve might feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 14-day battery life and over 110 watch faces.

In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to come with a sleep tracker, continuous heart rate monitor, VO2 monitor, 10 sports mode and stress monitor. It is likely to come with 5ATM water resistance.

Mi Revolve will come with a circular display.

Mi Revolve will come with a circular display.

Mi Band 5 expected specifications

Xiaomi's new fitness band Mi Band 5 has already debuted in China. Mi Band 5 is expected to feature a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display. It might come with 11 workout modes and over 100 watchfaces. Mi Band 5 is likely to come with features like continuous heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker and more.

In terms of battery, just like Mi Revolve, the fitness band is also likely to offer up to 14-day battery life.

Mi Band 5 will come with a continuous heart rate monitor

Mi Band 5 will come with a continuous heart rate monitor

According to a tipster Ishan Agrawal, the new fitness band might be priced at Rs 2,999 in India.

Xiaomi smart speaker expected specifications

The company has remained quite tight-lipped when it comes to the smart speaker. Going by the company's microsite, the smart speaker will have a cylindrical shape and its controls will be placed on the top. It will be available in a black colour option.

Xiaomi smart speakers

Xiaomi smart speakers

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9i with 4 GB RAM, waterdrop notch display to launch in India today at 12 pm

Sep 15, 2020
Redmi 9i with 4 GB RAM, waterdrop notch display to launch in India today at 12 pm

science

Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Mass Strandings

Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Sep 28, 2020
Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

Sep 28, 2020
Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Space Radiation

Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Sep 28, 2020
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Shanti Swarup Award

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Sep 28, 2020