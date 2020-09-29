tech2 News Staff

Like every year, Xiaomi will be hosting the Smarter Living event, which is scheduled for today at 12 pm in India. The company has confirmed that it will launch its first smartwatch – expected to be called Mi Revolve – today. In addition to this, we will also witness the launch of a new generation fitness band called Mi Band 5. Going by the Xiaomi's microsite, the company is also expected to launch its first home smart speaker at the event today.

Smarter living 2021 launch event: How to watch the livestream

The event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream link will be available on Xiaomi's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also click on the webcast link embedded below to catch all the live updates.



LEAKED

Audition tapes from our launch event. So excited we have been. LAUNCH TOMORROW @ 12PM - Set Reminders.⏰ #SmarterLiving2021 pic.twitter.com/1CJNlEpD6K — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 28, 2020

Mi Revolve smartwatch expected specifications

According to a report by GSMArena, Mi Revolve is a rebranded Mi Watch Color smartwatch that debuted in China recently. Going by the specs of Mi Watch Color, Mi Revolve might feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 14-day battery life and over 110 watch faces.

New week, new beginning! Couldn't resist sharing this incredible picture with all of you. What do you think? Doesn't it look awesome on me? RT when you see it. Launching tomorrow at 12 pm @ #SmarterLiving. #SmarterLiving2021 #MondayMotivation I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/7ekTvbb0LX — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 28, 2020

In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to come with a sleep tracker, continuous heart rate monitor, VO2 monitor, 10 sports mode and stress monitor. It is likely to come with 5ATM water resistance.

Mi Band 5 expected specifications

Xiaomi's new fitness band Mi Band 5 has already debuted in China. Mi Band 5 is expected to feature a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display. It might come with 11 workout modes and over 100 watchfaces. Mi Band 5 is likely to come with features like continuous heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker and more.

In terms of battery, just like Mi Revolve, the fitness band is also likely to offer up to 14-day battery life.

According to a tipster Ishan Agrawal, the new fitness band might be priced at Rs 2,999 in India.

Mi Band 5 MRP: INR ₹2,999 What it means: Sale price will be below this. Perhaps ₹2,499e ven? Mi Watch Revolve MRP: INR ₹10,999 What it means: Sale price will be below this. Perhaps lesser than ₹9,999? What you think? No idea about the upcoming Mi's Smart AI Speaker. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 25, 2020

Xiaomi smart speaker expected specifications

The company has remained quite tight-lipped when it comes to the smart speaker. Going by the company's microsite, the smart speaker will have a cylindrical shape and its controls will be placed on the top. It will be available in a black colour option.