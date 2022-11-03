Thursday, November 03, 2022Back to
Xiaomi shows new concept phone based on the 12S Ultra with a mount for Leica M lenses

Xiaomi has unveiled a concept they were working on that was a hybrid between a mirrorless camera and a smartphone. Based on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the concept smartphone could be attached to a range of M lenses from Leica.


FP StaffNov 03, 2022 14:17:53 IST

Xiaomi has been pushing the boundaries when it comes to smartphones cameras of late. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra that they launched earlier this year, was one of the most significant jumps a smartphone manufacturer has made in recent years, thanks to the 1-inch sensor that they were using in it. Then, there is the fact that they had partnered up with Leica, one of the oldest and best legacy camera brands in the world.

Now, they have released a few images of a concept smartphone that we only hope they end up working on make it available commercially. They showcased a project where they were working on a hybrid between a smartphone and a mirrorless camera.

Xiaomi shows new concept phone based on the 12S Ultra with a mount for Leica M lenses

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The new images of the concept device shows that it had a secondary 1-inch sensor. However, unlike the original or rather, real 12S Ultra, this one is not covered by its own fixed focal length lens but by a simple, single piece of sapphire glass, mainly to protect the exposed sensor from the elements. The camera module is surrounded by a mounting mechanism, which allows the user to attach Leica M mount lenses.

The wide variety of lenses from Leica is surely going to make such a smartphone a dream for photographers to work with. In the showcase, Xiaomi reveals that the smartphone/camera, is combined with the lenses and a much-advanced camera app that supports focus peaking, zebra lines, a histogram and a ton of other tools that proper, professional photographers have come to expect from their DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras. And of course, it has support for 10-bit RAW images.

This does require an adapter, which makes the device bulky. However, the concept 12S Ultra can shoot photos and videos like a regular phone because it has the same main camera as the 12S Ultra (1-inch sensor with 23mm lens) and a 13mm ultrawide camera these can be used without any extra hardware.

Xiaomi shows new concept phone based on the 12S Ultra with a mount for Leica M lenses (3)

Image Credit: Xiaomi

There have been lens accessories for smartphones before, but that is a flawed design – light has to pass both through the external lens and the phone’s own lens, which leads to light losses and a softer image. This Xiaomi concept is different in that an attached Leica lens sends light directly to the sensor except for the protective glass.

Xiaomi also unveiled a couple of shots they had taken using the 12S Ultra concept device. 

Xiaomi shows new concept phone based on the 12S Ultra with a mount for Leica M lenses (1)

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi shows new concept phone based on the 12S Ultra with a mount for Leica M lenses (1)

Image Credit: Xiaomi

We don’t have all the details about this concept device, but it is clearly from the images and that this just is a regular 12S Ultra that has been slightly modified to make it compatible with Leica’s lenses, and that it gets a much better camera app. It even has the same grippy faux leather back and it enjoys full IP68 dust and water resistance too. The company did add some reinforcement to the frame where the lens attaches to make it sturdier.

Xiaomi has given no indication of whether it will plan to sell this 12S Ultra-based concept device. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to have a 1-inch sensor as well. We sincerely hope that they do finally take this concept to the mass market.

