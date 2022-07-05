FP Staff

Xiaomi showcased and launched their latest flagship series, the Xiaomi 12S in China yesterday. The main flagship device is the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which comes with some seriously impressive specifications, especially in the camera department. The phone gets a massive camera module with Xiaomi using a new Sony IMX989 sensor, which is one inch in size and was co-developed with Leica, the German camera-maker.

However, it seems that the highly anticipated series will be limited to the Chinese market for the time being. Tech enthusiasts can try to get their hands on the device by importing it from one of the vendors but that is very risky as an endeavour and something that we cannot recommend.

This is a little surprising, given that Xiaomi streamed the event on its global YouTube channel. There is a chance that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra could come to other markets, but with a different name or number line.

For those interested the Xiaomi 12S, the most basic phone in the series, has a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR10+ display with support for a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Dolby Vision. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset paired with Adreno GPU, and comes in four models: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB version.

It gets a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

As for the camera, the Xiaomi 12S will have a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor with an f1.9 lens with OIS, a 13MP sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro/tele camera. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the front, behind the punch-hole cutout.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset coupled with Adreno GPU, and comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage that may not be further expandable. You also get Harman Kardon speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro gets a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

For the cameras, the Xiaomi 12S Pro gets a triple camera layout on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP third camera. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

Finally, there is the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It gets a large 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset paired with Adreno GPU, and has up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. You also get Harman Kardon speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra packs a large 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The company has launched a new proprietary battery charging chipset with the phone.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also has a triple camera array on the back. It is the first phone to use the custom 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. It has a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP zoom lens. There is a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies

The devices are expensive as well, given that they are flagships and currently have some of the best hardware you can find in a smartphone.

The Xiaomi 12S is priced at CNY 3,999 or around Rs 47,000 for the 8GB + 128GB, and goes all the way up to CNY 5,199 or around Rs 61,000 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 or around Rs 55,000 for the 8GB + 128GB, and goes all the way up to CNY 5,899 or around Rs 70,000 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is priced at CNY 5,999 or around Rs 71,000 for the 8GB + 2568GB, and goes all the way up to CNY 6,999 or around Rs 70,000 for the 12GB + 512GB model.