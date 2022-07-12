Tuesday, July 12, 2022Back to
Xiaomi showcases new device for the 12 series, Xiaomi 12 Lite, to launch in India soon

Xiaomi has launched a new device under their 12 series, the Xiaomi 12 Lite. While the device was launched globally with a base price of $399 or about Rs 31,700. The device is likely to be launched in India as well, but there has been no word from Xiaomi regarding this.


FP StaffJul 12, 2022 13:13:46 IST

Xiaomi has launched another device under their 12 series lineup, the Xiaomi 12 Lite. Xiaomi has included a number of features at a very affordable and competitive price point. 

The device has an uncanny resemblance to Apple’s iPhone 12. The device will be launched in India sometime this year. However, Xiaomi is yet to announce, when they will be bringing the device to India.

We take a look at the specifications of the international version of the Xiaomi 12 Lite, its pricing and availability.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: Specifications
Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It also comes supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ with a peak brightness of 950 nits. You also get an under-the-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and an Adreno 642L GPU, which is paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. The device also gets up to 256Gb of UFS 2.2 storage.

We get a triple camera setup at the rear, with the main camera being s a 108MP sensor with a wide lens. The secondary camera is an 8MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, whereas the third camera, is a 2MP macro unit. At the front, we get a 32MP sensor with a wide lens for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite draws its power from a 4300mAh Li-Po battery, that supports 67W fast charging through a USB-C 2.0 port. Xiaomi claims that it can charge up to 50 per cent from zero, in about 13 minutes. It also comes with Xiaomi’s Quick Charge 4+ and Power Delivery 3.0 for battery management. 

Xiaomi 12 Lite: Pricing and availability
Xiaomi 12 Lite is priced starts at $399 or about Rs 31,700 for the basic, 6GB + 128GB variant. Next up is the 8GB + 12GB variant for $449 or approximately  Rs 35,700. Finally, we have the 8GB + 256GB variant for $499 or roughly Rs 40,000) The device is available in Black, Lite Pink and Lite Green colour options.

While the device can be preordered in the markets where it has been launched officially, deliveries will start after the 12th of July. As for India, Xiaomi hasn’t announced when the device will be launched in India.

In all likelihood, Xiaomi will be launching the device in a couple of months in India, when they announce the 12S series as well.

