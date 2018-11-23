Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi sells six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro during its first Black Friday sale

Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched for Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB variant.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 23, 2018 16:37 PM IST

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on 23 November announced that it sold six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone during its first Black Friday sale on e-commerce site Flipkart and its own platform Mi.com

"Mi Fans! We had 600,000+ units of 'Quad Camera all-rounder' for 1st sale. Went out of stock in mins on @Flipkart & http://Mi.com! If you did not manage to buy one, don't worry. We are getting more stock. Next sale @3pm today," tweeted Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

The smartphone was launched for Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB variants.

However, as part of the sale, the device is available for Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB variant  with a sale price drop of Rs 1,000 respectively  only today, the company said in a statement.

The company announced a Black Friday sale on the device, after its launch in India.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a massive notch at the front which is reminiscent of the POCO F1. Image: tech2/ Kshitij

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a massive notch at the front which is reminiscent of the POCO F1. Image: tech2

"Redmi Note 6 Pro" comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display, 20 MP + 2 MP AI dual camera on the front and a 12 MP + 5 MP AI dual camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm "Quick Charge" 3.0.

Both variants would be eligible for a discount of Rs 500 via HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI only during the Black Friday Sale, the company added.

