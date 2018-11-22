Sneha Sharma

At an event today in New Delhi, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note 6 Pro featuring a 6.26-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor. The device has been launched at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant. You can read our complete review on the Redmi Note 6 Pro here.

Now the phone has launched and even the prices are out so the next important thing that you would be interested in is the offers available through which you can get your hands on the Redmi Note 6 Pro at an even cheaper price.

There is a Jio offer available on the device which gives Rs 2,400 instant cashback in the form of coupons on Jio. Not only that, you can even get up to 6 TB of Jio 4G Data. The details are as follows:

The Rs 2,400 Instant Cashback is applicable on recharge with Rs 299 plan. You'll get the cash back in 24 vouchers which will be for Rs 100 each.

The additional 100 percent 4G data is available for a recharge of Rs 198 and above for four recharges.

Also, there is a Black Friday sale where the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 13,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant

The sale of the device starts from 12 PM on 23 November via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with a Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage varaints: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same as the one on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

