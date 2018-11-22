Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reliance Jio offers instant cashback of Rs 2,400 on purchase of Redmi Note 6 Pro

The sale of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro starts from 12 PM on 23 November via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Sneha Sharma Nov 22, 2018 20:35 PM IST

At an event today in New Delhi, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note 6 Pro featuring a 6.26-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor. The device has been launched at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant. You can read our complete review on the Redmi Note 6 Pro here.

Redmi Note 6 Pro features minor upgrades to its predecessor, the redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: tech2/ Sachin

Redmi Note 6 Pro features minor upgrades to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: tech2

Now the phone has launched and even the prices are out so the next important thing that you would be interested in is the offers available through which you can get your hands on the Redmi Note 6 Pro at an even cheaper price.

There is a Jio offer available on the device which gives Rs 2,400 instant cashback in the form of coupons on Jio. Not only that, you can even get up to 6 TB of Jio 4G Data. The details are as follows:

The Rs 2,400 Instant Cashback is applicable on recharge with Rs 299 plan. You'll get the cash back in 24 vouchers which will be for Rs 100 each.

The additional 100 percent 4G data is available for a recharge of Rs 198 and above for four recharges.

Also, there is a Black Friday sale where the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 13,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant

The sale of the device starts from 12 PM on 23 November via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with a Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage varaints: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same as the one on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch the live stream

Nov 22, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro first Impressions: Improving the king of budget smartphones

Nov 17, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 13,999: Features, Specifications

Nov 22, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Camera and battery life are the only saving grace

Nov 22, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch Highlights: Starts at Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB

Nov 22, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is set to launch on 22 November in India at 12 pm

Nov 15, 2018

science

Will banking on seed banks take focus away from conserving natural habitats?

Nov 22, 2018

Conservation

Migrating Amur falcons protected where they were once hunted in a Nagaland village

Nov 22, 2018

Climate Change

After slow drop over a decade, greenhouse gases on the rose again in 2017: UN

Nov 22, 2018

Indian island of North Sentinel a mystery and should be kept that way: Researchers

Nov 22, 2018