Xiaomi rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi 7, Note 7, Note 7 Pro and other devices

The MIUI 11.0.3 update is currently being deployed to a few Xiaomi devices but only in China.


tech2 News StaffOct 11, 2019 19:49:37 IST

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest update of MIUI to a new set of devices after it was announced during the launch of the Mi 9 Pro and Mi MIX Alpha. The MIUI 11 update is on the way to the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7/7 Pro and the K20 series in China.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 global update soon.

The beta version of MIUI 11 was already available since 27 September was officially announced during the launch of the Mi 9 Pro and Mi MIX Alpha. Xiaomi has now started rolling out the MIUI 11.0.3 update according to GSMArena. It introduces big updates including better visuals, system-wide dark mode, new dynamic sound effects, and many more features. Here are the devices that are currently receiving the MIUI 11 update:

  • Mi 9 SE
  • Mi MIX 2
  • Mi MIX 2S
  • Mi 8
  • Redmi 7
  • Redmi Note 7
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro

MIUI 11 was announced along with the launch of the Mi 9 Pro and Mi MIX Alpha. The beta version was already available on most of the Xiaomi devices since 27 September. However, the full public release has started rolling out in China, with the global version coming out on 16 October along with the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

