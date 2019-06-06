tech2 News Staff

While Xiaomi has always been a fan of what it calls 'Flash' sales wherein it sold its products like hotcakes for a small period of time. However, recently the company has been taking products out of the flash sale segment and putting them up in 'open sales'. The latest device to get this treatment is the recently launched Redmi Y3 (Review) smartphone.

Xiaomi has said that the smartphone is now available via open sale and can be purchased anytime via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home Stores. The device starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB + 32 GB storage variant and goes up to 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes features a 6.26-inch notched display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Andreno 506 GPU, along with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Running the device in Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10, and a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

For optics, the Redmi Y3 sports 32 MP front sensor, the highlight of the device. The front sensor comes with Electronic Image Stabiliser, auto HDR and an AI portrait mode.

At the rear, the Redmi Y3 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensor, of which the 12 MP one has a PDAF lens, and the 2 MP camera comes with a depth sensor.

The smartphone will come in blue, black and red colour variants.

