Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32 MP selfie camera goes on open sale from today

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes features a 6.26-inch notched display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

tech2 News StaffJun 06, 2019 15:51:07 IST

While Xiaomi has always been a fan of what it calls 'Flash' sales wherein it sold its products like hotcakes for a small period of time. However, recently the company has been taking products out of the flash sale segment and putting them up in 'open sales'. The latest device to get this treatment is the recently launched Redmi Y3 (Review) smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32 MP selfie camera goes on open sale from today

The back features a distinct gradient finish with a subdued stripe-like pattern. Image: tech2/Omkar P

Xiaomi has said that the smartphone is now available via open sale and can be purchased anytime via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home Stores. The device starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB + 32 GB storage variant and goes up to 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications and features

 

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes features a 6.26-inch notched display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Andreno 506 GPU, along with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Running the device in Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10, and a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

For optics, the Redmi Y3 sports 32 MP front sensor, the highlight of the device. The front sensor comes with Electronic Image Stabiliser, auto HDR and an AI portrait mode.

At the rear, the Redmi Y3 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensor, of which the 12 MP one has a PDAF lens, and the 2 MP camera comes with a depth sensor.

The smartphone will come in blue, black and red colour variants.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has dismissed its Africa head on charges of violating Chinese decency law

May 24, 2019
Xiaomi has dismissed its Africa head on charges of violating Chinese decency law
Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Jun 02, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

May 30, 2019
Xiaomi launches World Cup Edition Mi power bank in India at a price of Rs 999

Xiaomi

Xiaomi launches World Cup Edition Mi power bank in India at a price of Rs 999

Jun 05, 2019
Huawei handsets are getting low traction from online shoppers after US blacklist

Huawei

Huawei handsets are getting low traction from online shoppers after US blacklist

May 26, 2019
Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

Samsung

Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

May 30, 2019

science

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Microplastic

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Jun 06, 2019
Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Black Hole

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Jun 06, 2019
China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Satellite Launch

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Jun 06, 2019
NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Newstracker

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Jun 06, 2019