Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 promo shows off videos shot using its 32 MP selfie shooter

The Redmi Y3 will be launching in India on 24 April featuring a selfie-focused front camera.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 14:27:37 IST

Xiaomi is preparing for the launch of the Redmi Y3 that will be sporting a 32 MP selfie camera. After posting a teaser image, the smartphone giant has released a promo video for the same on its official Twitter account. The Redmi Y3 will be launching in India on 24 April at 12 pm.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 promo shows off videos shot using its 32 MP selfie shooter

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 invite. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has listed a product page on Amazon India but there’s still no confirmation from its side about the name of the smartphone.

Given the knowledge that the company’s Y-series has been the selfie-focused range, it will probably be named Redmi Y3.

The promo video asks “Are you ready to explore the world with #32MPSuperSelfie?”. We don’t have any confirmation on the specifications of the phone, but it’s expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series chipset with a full HD+ display and ship with MIUI 10 that’s based on Android 9 Pie.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Redmi Y3 sporting a 32 MP selfie shooter to launch in India on 24 April

Apr 15, 2019
Xiaomi's Redmi Y3 sporting a 32 MP selfie shooter to launch in India on 24 April
Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Xiaomi

Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Micromax, Intex, Lava's profits fall as Chinese phone makers claim lion's share in India

Micromax

Micromax, Intex, Lava's profits fall as Chinese phone makers claim lion's share in India

Apr 09, 2019
Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

Apr 01, 2019
How Xiaomi went from being an unknown Chinese phone maker to a household name in India

Xiaomi

How Xiaomi went from being an unknown Chinese phone maker to a household name in India

Apr 08, 2019
Honor 20i to be unveiled in China on 17 April with 32 MP AI front camera

Honor

Honor 20i to be unveiled in China on 17 April with 32 MP AI front camera

Apr 09, 2019

science

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

Apr 16, 2019
Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Origin of LIfe

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019