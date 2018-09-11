Xiaomi's latest MIUI skin called the MIUI 10, which up until now was limited to very few devices, has now made its way to the budget selfie-centric Redmi Y2. The stable update has a size of 512 MB with a build number of V10.0.1.0.OEFMIFH and it will be rolled out incrementally in the country.

With the MIUI 10 the Redmi Y2 now supports gesture-based navigation, and also has MIUI 10's "Natural sound system". Now the front camera of the smartphone can also take AI-enable selfies which is exactly what the phone was made for. The Note and Clock apps have also undergone a massive change. For a full list of changes that MIUI 10 brings, you can click on the link here.

You can download the stable build of MIUI 10 for Redmi Y2 over here. You can also read our review of the Redmi Y2 over here.

Coming now to the specs of the smartphone, we see that the phone has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery. There is a 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant.

With its focus on selfies, the Redmi Y2 features a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera, and vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device. The back side of the phone is nearly identical to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.