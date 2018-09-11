Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
11 September, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Y2's stable MIUI 10 update brings in portrait selfies and more

Redmi Y2 now supports gesture-based navigation, and also has MIUI 10's "Natural sound system".

Xiaomi's latest MIUI skin called the MIUI 10, which up until now was limited to very few devices, has now made its way to the budget selfie-centric Redmi Y2. The stable update has a size of 512 MB with a build number of V10.0.1.0.OEFMIFH and it will be rolled out incrementally in the country.

The back of the Redmi Y2 looks a lot like the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

With the MIUI 10 the Redmi Y2 now supports gesture-based navigation, and also has MIUI 10's "Natural sound system". Now the front camera of the smartphone can also take AI-enable selfies which is exactly what the phone was made for. The Note and Clock apps have also undergone a massive change. For a full list of changes that MIUI 10 brings, you can click on the link here.

You can download the stable build of MIUI 10 for Redmi Y2 over here. You can also read our review of the Redmi Y2 over here.

Coming now to the specs of the smartphone, we see that the phone has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery. There is a 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant.

With its focus on selfies, the Redmi Y2 features a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera, and vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device. The back side of the phone is nearly identical to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

