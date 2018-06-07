Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Y2 in India for a starting price of Rs 9,999. It will be available at Rs 9,999 for the base model and Rs 12,999 for the higher end model. The phone has been already launched in China under the model name Redmi S2 and as was the case last year with the Redmi Y1, this main attraction of the phone is again the selfie camera.

The Y2 will be available on Amazon and the Mi Home Store from noon on 12 June. Launch offers include an instant Rs 500 cashback for ICICI bank customers and Rs 1,800 cashback for Airtel users.

Coming now to the specs of the smartphone, we see that the phone has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery. There is a 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. The phone runs Android 8.1 overlayed with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9.5.

With its focus on selfies, the Redmi Y2 features a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera, and vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device. The back side of the phone is nearly identical to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Other features include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots, space for microSD card, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a fingerprint reader place on the back. Powering the entire device is a 3080 mAh battery. The Redmi Y2 will be launched in three colour variants namely Dark Grey, Elegant Gold and Rose Gold.