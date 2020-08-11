Tuesday, August 11, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition in Coral Orange colour variant launched

Highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.


tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2020 09:46:48 IST

Xiaomi has launched new Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition in India, which essentially is a new colour variant – Coral Orange – for the smartphone.

The newly launched colour variant is the same as the Twilight Orange variant that the company launched in China earlier this year. Currently, there is clarity about if and when the new variant will come to the Indian market, but if it does, Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) will then be available in Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, Coral Orange and Shadow Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition.

The prices of the Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition are not announced so it is expected to be the same as other variants. In India, it sells in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at 16,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

