Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48 MP rear camera to launch on 20 May in India

The Redmi Note 7S is expected to be priced between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 12:24:39 IST

So it turns out that 48 MP camera phone that Redmi India has been teasing for days now, is the Redmi Note 7S.

In a recently posted tweet, Xiaomi India vice president Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the smartphone is going to be a new model under the Redmi Note 7 series. Jain has also revealed that the smartphone will be officially unveiled in India on 20 May.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48 MP rear camera to launch on 20 May in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser.

Similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S' highlight is also going to be a 48 MP camera (with probably the same Sony IMX586 sensor). Looking at the teaser image, which is accompanied in Jain's tweet, we also know that the Redmi Note 7S will also feature a dual-rear camera setup. (Look at the two dots on the bottom left of the image in the tweet, the two circles next to each other signify the camera lens used in the Redmi Note 7S).

The Redmi Note 7S is expected to be a variant that will sit between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, the company has also been planning to introduce a phone rocking a Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset in India.

Now we are not sure if that is the same Redmi Note 7S or is there another mid-range phone from Redmi in the pipeline.

