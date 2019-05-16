tech2 News Staff

So it turns out that 48 MP camera phone that Redmi India has been teasing for days now, is the Redmi Note 7S.

In a recently posted tweet, Xiaomi India vice president Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the smartphone is going to be a new model under the Redmi Note 7 series. Jain has also revealed that the smartphone will be officially unveiled in India on 20 May.

Similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S' highlight is also going to be a 48 MP camera (with probably the same Sony IMX586 sensor). Looking at the teaser image, which is accompanied in Jain's tweet, we also know that the Redmi Note 7S will also feature a dual-rear camera setup. (Look at the two dots on the bottom left of the image in the tweet, the two circles next to each other signify the camera lens used in the Redmi Note 7S).

India ❤️ #RedmiNote

India ❤️ #48MP So we've decided to get you both! 😎#RedmiNote7S - An all-new SUPER Redmi Note for all our India Mi fans is coming! #48MPForEveryone unveils on 20th May. Mark your calendars! 🗓️ Know more: https://t.co/UTUtp6eLbH#Redmi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cCbeOeaDc3 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 16, 2019

The Redmi Note 7S is expected to be a variant that will sit between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, the company has also been planning to introduce a phone rocking a Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset in India.

Now we are not sure if that is the same Redmi Note 7S or is there another mid-range phone from Redmi in the pipeline.

