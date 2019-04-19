Friday, April 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may soon get Fortnite support: All you need to know

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain recently ran a poll to find out how many users in India actually want Fortnite on their device.

tech2 News StaffApr 19, 2019 07:58:58 IST

After Realme announced that its upcoming Realme 3 Pro will bring with it support for Epic Games’ popular Battle Royale game Fortnite, Xiaomi has now confirmed that it will also be rolling out support for the game on Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may soon get Fortnite support: All you need to know

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain revealed this in a tweet yesterday, where he ran a poll to understand if users in India really want to play Fortnite on the phones. The tweet does make it clear that bringing in the game has nothing to do with hardware constraints. Jain said if users want Fortnite support, Xiaomi will speak to Qualcomm to get certified.

Jain also revealed that Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is a new chip and isn't available in the USA yet, which is also Fortnite's biggest market yet. Consequently, the processor hasn't yet been whitelisted with the support for Fortnite.

Further, Jain also points out the comparison in the popularity of PUBG and Fortnite in India, and per the graph, the latter really seems to be lagging behind in terms of its user base in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specification and features

As for specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is accompanied by 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. There is also a recently announced variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

As for pricing, while the new 6 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 4 GB model is priced at Rs 13,999.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications

Apr 16, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro's 1 million units have been sold in India in a month

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro's 1 million units have been sold in India in a month

Apr 11, 2019

science

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Space Robots

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Apr 19, 2019
First molecule formed in the universe spotted by astronomers in faraway nebula

Space Chemistry

First molecule formed in the universe spotted by astronomers in faraway nebula

Apr 19, 2019
Guinness to spend 16 mn euros on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

Plastic Packaging

Guinness to spend 16 mn euros on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

Apr 19, 2019
Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019