After Realme announced that its upcoming Realme 3 Pro will bring with it support for Epic Games’ popular Battle Royale game Fortnite, Xiaomi has now confirmed that it will also be rolling out support for the game on Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain revealed this in a tweet yesterday, where he ran a poll to understand if users in India really want to play Fortnite on the phones. The tweet does make it clear that bringing in the game has nothing to do with hardware constraints. Jain said if users want Fortnite support, Xiaomi will speak to Qualcomm to get certified.

#Fortnite on #RedmiNote7Pro SD 675 is a new chip & isn't available in USA (Fortnite's primary market) yet. Hence, unlike some old processors, it hasn't been whitelisted. Read more: https://t.co/rKb4luUZ1C Do u want Fortnite? If yes, we'll work w/ @Qualcomm to get it certified. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 18, 2019

Jain also revealed that Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is a new chip and isn't available in the USA yet, which is also Fortnite's biggest market yet. Consequently, the processor hasn't yet been whitelisted with the support for Fortnite.

Further, Jain also points out the comparison in the popularity of PUBG and Fortnite in India, and per the graph, the latter really seems to be lagging behind in terms of its user base in the country.

BTW this is the number of users in #India for #PUBG vs. #Fortnite. However, if you guys want it, we'll definitely get it certified 😇🙏#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/dvxDHeCcJJ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 18, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specification and features

As for specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is accompanied by 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. There is also a recently announced variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

As for pricing, while the new 6 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 4 GB model is priced at Rs 13,999.

