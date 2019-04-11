tech2 News Staff

Oppo's sub-brand Realme, which was launched last year has in a word, revolutionised the mid-range and budget smartphone segment. The smartphone maker had last announced the Realme 3 in February this year and now it is preparing the unveil the Realme 3 Pro smartphone as well.

A tweet by CEO of Realme mobiles, Madhav Seth shows that the device will be announced on 22 April at the University of Delhi. If one remembers, Realme had announced the Realme 2 Pro at Amity University, so it can be said that the device is being targetted towards the younger generation.

Finally putting an end to your curiosity #realme3Pro is launching at 12:30 PM, 22nd April at the University of Delhi. RT as fast as you can! #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/UAfLqbzNqa — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 11, 2019

In an earlier tweet, Madhav showed that the Realme 3 Pro is capable of running popular Battle Royale game Fortnite. He claims that no other smartphone in its price range was capable of running the game. This points to the fact that Realme 3 Pro is quite likely running the Snapdragon 710 or 715 SoC, as compatible Qualcomm chipsets for running the game start from the Snapdragon 700 series.

How about playing #Fortnite on #realme3Pro? I believe #realme3Pro will be the 1st in its segment that can directly support it. Tried to play this game on some latest "Pro" devices but none of them could manage. When it comes to speed, chipset matters.

RT to win 1 Rm3pro. pic.twitter.com/j5SKOrXA2g — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 10, 2019

The device is rumoured to come with a waterdrop-notch and a screen size similar to the Realme 2 Pro. "Speed Awakens" is the tag line for the Realme 3 Pro, which indicates high performance. Apart from that, not much else is known about the device.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.