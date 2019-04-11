Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
Realme 3 Pro confirmed to be announced on 22 April at Delhi University

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 14:58:49 IST

Oppo's sub-brand Realme, which was launched last year has in a word, revolutionised the mid-range and budget smartphone segment. The smartphone maker had last announced the Realme 3 in February this year and now it is preparing the unveil the Realme 3 Pro smartphone as well.

Realme 3 Pro.

A tweet by CEO of Realme mobiles, Madhav Seth shows that the device will be announced on 22 April at the University of Delhi. If one remembers, Realme had announced the Realme 2 Pro at Amity University, so it can be said that the device is being targetted towards the younger generation.

In an earlier tweet, Madhav showed that the Realme 3 Pro is capable of running popular Battle Royale game Fortnite. He claims that no other smartphone in its price range was capable of running the game. This points to the fact that Realme 3 Pro is quite likely running the Snapdragon 710 or 715 SoC, as compatible Qualcomm chipsets for running the game start from the Snapdragon 700 series.

The device is rumoured to come with a waterdrop-notch and a screen size similar to the Realme 2 Pro. "Speed Awakens" is the tag line for the Realme 3 Pro, which indicates high performance. Apart from that, not much else is known about the device.

