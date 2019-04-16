tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India have started to receive a security patch, which fixes an issue with the notifications, where the call time bubble overlapped with the notification icons. The update weighs slightly more than 300 MB, brings March 2019 security patch with it.

Redmi India recently announced that it sold over one million units of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro within a month of their launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and feature

To do a quick recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is accompanied by 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. There is also a recently announced variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

As for pricing, while the new 6 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 4 GB model is priced at Rs 13,999.

