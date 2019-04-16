Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced starting Rs 13,999 in India, and comes in three RAM variants.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 11:14:12 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India have started to receive a security patch, which fixes an issue with the notifications, where the call time bubble overlapped with the notification icons. The update weighs slightly more than 300 MB, brings March 2019 security patch with it.

Redmi India recently announced that it sold over one million units of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro within a month of their launch.

You can also read our review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets security update, fixes issue with notifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and feature

To do a quick recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is accompanied by 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. There is also a recently announced variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

As for pricing, while the new 6 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 4 GB model is priced at Rs 13,999.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Tamil Nadu edition: Congress' Jothimani Sennimalai slams BJP efforts to destroy Tamil culture


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro's 1 million units have been sold in India in a month

Apr 11, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro's 1 million units have been sold in India in a month
Redmi Note 7 Pro variant with 6 GB RAM to go on sale at 12 noon later today

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 Pro variant with 6 GB RAM to go on sale at 12 noon later today

Apr 10, 2019
Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Xiaomi

Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Micromax, Intex, Lava's profits fall as Chinese phone makers claim lion's share in India

Micromax

Micromax, Intex, Lava's profits fall as Chinese phone makers claim lion's share in India

Apr 09, 2019
Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

Apr 01, 2019
How Xiaomi went from being an unknown Chinese phone maker to a household name in India

Xiaomi

How Xiaomi went from being an unknown Chinese phone maker to a household name in India

Apr 08, 2019

science

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

Apr 16, 2019
Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Origin of LIfe

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019