Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 09:25 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications, pricing leaked in an official listing

Per the listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in two variants — 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.

Ahead of its official announcement, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was accidentally listed on an e-commerce website, revealing the possible pricing and specifications of the smartphone.

As first reported by GSMArena, the upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro was spotted on Smart.md, an online store from Moldova. Before this too, the phone has been spotted on several other e-commerce platforms like Giztop, AliExpress and LightInTheBox.

The listing on the Moldova store site reveals all specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro as well as it’s pricing.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: Tech2

The Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: Tech2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

Apparently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will feature a 6.26-inch IPS LCD notched FullHD+ screen, with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood of the device, the listing reveals a Snapdragon 636 SoC. The listing also suggests two variants of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB onboard storage, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage.

For the camera, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will apparently sport a dual front-facing module, which will be made of a 20 MP sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. Whereas on the back, there will be a vertical dual camera module with a 12 MP main sensor, and 5 MP secondary lens.

Fuelling the device will apparently be a 4,000mAh battery, and it will run Android 8.1 Oreo, with the latest version of MIUI 9 on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro pricing

As for pricing, the Smart.md listing suggests that the 32 GB variant of the device will be priced at 5,799 Moldovan Lei, which is about Rs 25,000, whereas the 64 GB model will cost 6,399 Moldovan Lei, which translates to Rs 27,500 approximately.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Xiaomi Ads

Xiaomi is now pushing ads in the Settings app, here’s how to get rid of them

Sep 19, 2018

Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A priced at Rs 5,999 to go on sale at 12 pm today via Amazon, Mi.com

Sep 19, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon, new colour variants announced

Sep 21, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth may launch in China on 19 September: All you need to know

Sep 13, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite gradient colour variants leaked hours ahead of launch

Sep 19, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to undergo internal restructuring, will have 10 new business units: Lei Jun

Sep 14, 2018

science

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

A new 'Minimal Turing Test' can tell if you're human or AI with a single word

Sep 25, 2018

Wildlife Conservation

Nepal's tiger population nearly doubles in an effort lauded by conservationists

Sep 25, 2018

Public Health

Mosquito swarm driven to extinction with gene editing in an experimental first

Sep 25, 2018