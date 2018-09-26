Ahead of its official announcement, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was accidentally listed on an e-commerce website, revealing the possible pricing and specifications of the smartphone.

As first reported by GSMArena, the upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro was spotted on Smart.md, an online store from Moldova. Before this too, the phone has been spotted on several other e-commerce platforms like Giztop, AliExpress and LightInTheBox.

The listing on the Moldova store site reveals all specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro as well as it’s pricing.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

Apparently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will feature a 6.26-inch IPS LCD notched FullHD+ screen, with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood of the device, the listing reveals a Snapdragon 636 SoC. The listing also suggests two variants of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB onboard storage, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage.

For the camera, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will apparently sport a dual front-facing module, which will be made of a 20 MP sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. Whereas on the back, there will be a vertical dual camera module with a 12 MP main sensor, and 5 MP secondary lens.

Fuelling the device will apparently be a 4,000mAh battery, and it will run Android 8.1 Oreo, with the latest version of MIUI 9 on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro pricing

As for pricing, the Smart.md listing suggests that the 32 GB variant of the device will be priced at 5,799 Moldovan Lei, which is about Rs 25,000, whereas the 64 GB model will cost 6,399 Moldovan Lei, which translates to Rs 27,500 approximately.