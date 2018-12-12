tech2 News Staff

After days and days of those competing flash sales, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for purchase once again today, but in the form of an open sale.

Xiaomi announced about this open sale in a tweet shared on 10 December via it's Redmi India account. The tweet says that starting 12 December, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available 24x7.

Mi fans! #RedmiNote6Pro the Quad camera all-rounder is now even more accessible! Get it on open sale starting 12th December, 12 noon on @Flipkart and https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y.

RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/9ZoNFiLhxT — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 10, 2018

This means, starting at 12 pm on 12 December, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be on a regular sale on Flipkart and mi.com.

You can read our review of the smartphone here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants. There is a model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which is priced at Rs 13,999, and the other is a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option, that will cost you Rs 15,999.

(Also read: Top 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro alternatives)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. However, the MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM has also started rolling out for the device now. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.