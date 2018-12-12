Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to go on an open sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, mi.com

Starting 12 December, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available on Flipkart and mi.com 24x7.

tech2 News Staff Dec 12, 2018 08:12 AM IST

After days and days of those competing flash sales, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for purchase once again today, but in the form of an open sale.

Xiaomi announced about this open sale in a tweet shared on 10 December via it's Redmi India account. The tweet says that starting 12 December, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available 24x7.

This means, starting at 12 pm on 12 December, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be on a regular sale on Flipkart and mi.com.

You can read our review of the smartphone here.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro



Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants. There is a model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which is priced at Rs 13,999, and the other is a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option, that will cost you Rs 15,999.

(Also read: Top 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro alternatives)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. However, the MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM has also started rolling out for the device now. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

